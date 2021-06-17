




































































 




   







   















Erich Gonzales, Mario Maurer friendship unaffected by Kakai Bautista issue
Erich Gonzales and Mario Maurer in 'Suddenly It's Magic'
Erich Gonzales, Mario Maurer friendship unaffected by Kakai Bautista issue

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 17, 2021 - 7:40pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Erich Gonzales said she’s open to do a new project with Thai superstar Mario Maurer. 



During the recent virtual media conference for her new teleserye "La Vida Lena," Erich said she just talked to Mario before the press conference. 



“Kakakausap ko lang sa kaniya kanina. Nagkamustahan kami. Siyempre open tayo, Mario is a good friend,” Erich said. 



A post shared by Erich Gonzales (@erichgg)








 



“Kahit matagal na kaming nagkatrabaho sa movie na ginawa namin nandoon pa rin 'yung communication, 'yung friendship. Hindi naman nawala so game tayo diyan,” she said. 



In the romantic movie, Erich and Mario was joined by Kakai Bautista. 



Recently, sources close to Mario claimed that the actor's lost lots of projects after being romantically linked to Kakai. 



Philstar.com received a copy of the demand letter sent to Kakai’s management Artist Gallery Management, signed by the legal counsel of Mario's management Kwaonhar Nine Nine Co., Ltd., with a subject that said, “Demanding to Cease, Desist and Refrain from further use and reference of the name of Mario Maurer.”   



Erich takes justice into her own hands and becomes the new face of karma in the ABS-CBN teleserye “La Vida Lena,” which starts airing on June 28 on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z and TV5 at 10 p.m.



The story follows Magda (Erich), a woman who transforms into Lena as she rises above her hardships and empowers herself to the point where revenge becomes her driving force.



RELATED: Mario Maurer camp claims Kakai Bautista damaged actor's career


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

