Mario Maurer camp claims Kakai Bautista damaged actor's career
From left: Thai star Mario Maurer; 'Dental diva' Kakai Bautista
Mario Maurer, Kakai Bautista via Instagram, screenshots

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2021 - 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Reliable sources close to Thai actor Mario Maurer claimed that the actor lost "lots of projects" after being romantically linked to Kapamilya comedienne Kakai Bautista.

Sources told Philstar.com in a direct message that Thai fans of the actor do not want to see their idol to be pictured together with Kakai. 

The sources added that Kakai made Mario lose major endorsements that allegedly damaged the actor’s career. 

"We had massive inquiries in 2013-14 cancelled because of being linked to Kakai," the sources told Philstar.com. 

 

 

Philstar.com received a copy of the demand letter sent to Kakai’s management Artist Gallery Management, signed by the legal counsel of Mario's management Kwaonhar Nine Nine Co., Ltd., with a subject that said, “Demanding to Cease, Desist and Refrain from further use and reference of the name of Mario Maurer.”

“We have been informed of unauthorized use of Mario Maurer name by several events, and it has come to our attention that your talent, Catherine ‘Kakai’ Bautista is the person who continues to use the name of Mario Maurer to attach to herself without consent nor knowledge. Moreover, not only Mario Maurer name but also make the false statement in related to Mario Maurer’s manager,” the demand letter read.

The comedienne, meanwhile, doesn’t have an official statement yet regarding the issue. She, however, posted on Instagram about being beautiful. 

“Hooh hirap pag sobrang gandaaa. ISMAYL nalang si Tyang sa mga taong ayaw tumigil,” Kakai wrote.  

