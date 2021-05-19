




































































 




   







   















Chito Miranda, Neri Naig reveal gender of second baby
Chito Miranda and Neri Naig at their baby gender reveal party
Neri Miranda via Instagram

                     

                        

                           
Chito Miranda, Neri Naig reveal gender of second baby

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2021 - 5:03pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Parokya ni Edgar vocalist Chito Miranda and wife Neri Naig shared that they’re having a second baby boy in the family. 



Neri posted a video of the gender reveal on Instagram, pouring blue confetti and balloons on the box. 



“It's a.......” Neri wrote in the caption. 



In her previous post, Neri said they will name their second son Manuel “Cash” Alfonso. 










“Sa lalaki... sa babae... Manuel 'Cash' Alfonso o Margarita 'Maggie'," she wrote. 



Neri revealed last Mother’s Day that she’s pregnant with her second baby with Chito. 



She posted a silhouette photo of her on a beach showing her baby bump.  



“Happy Mother's Day. See you soon, our bunso,” she wrote. 










Neri and Chito tied the knot in 2014. They have a son Alfonso born in 2016. 


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

