Shamcey Supsup explains why Rabiya Mateo didn't wear headpiece for Miss Universe national costume

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo was supposed to wear a sun headpiece during the recently held Miss Universe National Costume competition but it always falls off her head so her team decided not to wear it anymore.

ABS-CBN News reporter MJ Felipe posted a video on his Twitter showing Miss Universe 2011 runner-up and Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee as she explained why Rabiya didn’t wear the headpiece.

Shamcey said she brought the head dress designed by Manny Halasan but they decided not to proceed with the plan because it appeared to be uncomfortable.

“I'm pretty sure alam niyo naman na I brought the head dress, the headpiece for Rabiya but unfortunately it was nahuhulog so it's hard for her to wear it so we decided na kung saan siya komportable because mabigat na rin kasi yung wings niya in the first place,” she said.

WATCH: Miss Universe Philippines National Director Shamcey Supsup explained the question of Pinoy fans - what happened to Rabiya's headpiece? Shamcey answers straight to the point. pic.twitter.com/6CMoqHhWPO — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) May 14, 2021

Shamcey, however, said that Rabiya was able to give the country a good performance in the national costume competition.

“So sad na hindi niya nasuot but still Rabiya was able to give us a powerful performance,” she said.

