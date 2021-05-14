KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
#AribaRabiya: Rabiya Mateo rocks in Rocky Gathercole masterpiece at Miss Universe national costume contest
Rabiya Mateo at 69th Miss Universe National Costume contest
Lazada via YouTube, screenshot

#AribaRabiya: Rabiya Mateo rocks in Rocky Gathercole masterpiece at Miss Universe national costume contest

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2021 - 9:21am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines’ bet Rabiya Mateo drew cheers from the crowd at the 69th Miss Universe National Costume contest, wearing a feathery Vegas-like ensemble inspired by the country’s flag. 

Rabiya looked stunning in her national costume designed by the late Filipino international designer Rocky Gathercole. 

“This outfit is inspired by the Philippine flag. The blue represents royalty, red stands for the courage and strength for an independent woman and yellow, the color of sun and stars, symbolizes freedom to choose whoever you want to be,” the host said while Rabiya walked on the stage.  

“You'll get far, just be who you are like Philippines,” he added. 

According to reports, Miss Universe-Philippines Design Council head Albert Andrada said that Rabiya’s national costume was inspired by the logo of the Miss Universe-Philippines pageant.    

Miss Universe 2011 runner-up and Miss Universe Philippines national director Shamcey Supsup-Lee flew to the United States to support Rabiya in her journey to the crown. Close observers also said that she is carrying with her Rabiya's national costume, which was completed by costume/jewelry designer Manny Halasan, in a collaborative effort with the late Ricky Gathercole, who passed away last March 3 due to a possible heart attack. 

Rocky was the Filipino designer behind some of the costumes of Hollywood stars Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Tyra Banks, Paris Hilton and Nicki Minaj, among others.

It was also reported earlier that Furne One of Amato Couture will be the designer of Rabiya's evening gowns for the preliminary and final shows.

"Yes, for the gowns, they're all custom-made, meaning all hand made. So we spent around 10,000 hours for four gowns. It's different, Albert and Jonas contacted me to do this even though I'm more on avant garde designs than pageant designs, 'coz they want me to do a different take on pageantry," revealed the Dubai-based Filipino designer in an online interview.

RELATED: Rabiya Mateo's Miss Universe national costume reportedly among Rocky Gathercole's last masterpieces

MISS UNIVERSE 2020 RABIYA MATEO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Miss Universe 2020 announces panel of all-female judges
Miss Universe 2020 announces panel of all-female judges
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 21 hours ago
The all-female panel of judges is composed of an eclectic set of empowered and successful women in their different fields...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rabiya Mateo invited to promote Miss Universe in Latin America
Rabiya Mateo invited to promote Miss Universe in Latin America
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 21 hours ago
The all-female panel of judges is composed of an eclectic set of empowered and successful women in their different fields...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sharon Cuneta leaves family, country to 'collect myself'
Sharon Cuneta leaves family, country to 'collect myself'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta left the country and her family to breathe abroad.
Entertainment
fbfb
Rabiya Mateo shares secret behind 'Halabira' Miss Universe walk
Rabiya Mateo shares secret behind 'Halabira' Miss Universe walk
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Have you ever imagined yourself squeezing a lemon while walking? Well, you're about to see how it looks like when Rabiya Mateo...
Entertainment
fbfb
Zaijian Jaranilla mistaken for a thief
Zaijian Jaranilla mistaken for a thief
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
A scene had to be cut while rolling when actor Zaijian Jaranilla was mistaken as a real-life thief by an unknowing foreigner...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Alex knows how to work hard and reward herself
Alex knows how to work hard and reward herself
By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Watching her on TV5’s Lunch Out Loud or following her vlogs is always a fun time to many. Alex Gonzaga exudes good vibes...
Entertainment
fbfb
Olivia Rodrigo wants debut album to be her &lsquo;introduction to the world&rsquo;
Olivia Rodrigo wants debut album to be her ‘introduction to the world’
By Rossane Ramos | 1 day ago
It hasn’t been long since Filipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo made her mark in the music scene with her debut single...
Entertainment
fbfb
DJ Loonyo is living his dreams
DJ Loonyo is living his dreams
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
DJ Loonyo has come a long way.
Entertainment
fbfb
'See you, Philippines': Samantha Bernardo finally flies home after Miss Grand International win
'See you, Philippines': Samantha Bernardo finally flies home after Miss Grand International win
By Earl D.C. Bracamonte | 1 day ago
After a month-and-a-half since winning in Thailand, Miss Grand International 2020 first runner-up Samantha Bernardino flies...
Entertainment
fbfb
Beauty queens cheer Rabiya Mateo's handling of Miss Universe 2020 photo shoot pool fall
Beauty queens cheer Rabiya Mateo's handling of Miss Universe 2020 photo shoot pool fall
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2020 Rabiya Mateo brushed aside her swimming pool mishap this week.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with