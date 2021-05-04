CHINESE NEW YEAR
'Voltes V: Legacy' director shows glimpse of Camp Big Falcon
'Voltes V: Legacy' Filipino cast
GMA Network

'Voltes V: Legacy' director shows glimpse of Camp Big Falcon

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - May 4, 2021 - 5:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso director Mark Reyes showed a glimpse of the set of upcoming fantasy series “Voltes V: Legacy.” 

In his Instagram account, Mark posted a photo of him standing in the set of the supposed Camp Big Falcon. 

“A lot have been asking me for an update regarding Voltes V. So here’s an official sneak peek from the set of Camp Big Falcon. Production will start soon. #voltesvlegacy #cruzfit #workinprogress,” the director wrote. 

Voltes V cast members are Miguel Tanfelix (Steve), Ysabel Ortega (Jamie), Radson Flores (Mark), Matt Lozano (Big Bert) and Raphael Landicho (Little John).

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mark Reyes (@direkmark)

 

Epy will play Zuhl, Carlo Gonzales will play the role of Draco, one of the generals of the villain Bozanian army and Martin Del Rosario will play Prince Zardo while Liezel Lopez will be Princess Zandra.

RELATED'Ang galing ng Pinoy': Epy Quizon confident 'Voltes V: Legacy' will be world-class

