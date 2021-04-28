CHINESE NEW YEAR
China Rich Girlfriend? Heart Evangelista on new Hollywood movie

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 2:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista shared details about her upcoming Hollywood movie shot in China. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Heart said she did not shoot “China Rich Girlfriend” but did another Hollywood movie.

“I did not shoot 'China Rich Girlfriend' in China but I did another movie. It's a Hollywood movie but honestly I don't know what's happening because of the pandemic but tinapos namin 'yung movie,” Heart said.  

Heart, however, clarified that she’s still waiting when it will be premiered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

“I'm not really sure. The premiere is supposed to be in China and LA but because of what happened, naka-wait pa kami,” she said.  

The socialite also revealed that it was her first time to do a fight scene in the upcoming movie. 

“It was an experience. I never did anything like it. It was action, bloody. It was first time na nakipag-fight scene ako, suntukan. It was a good experience,” she said.  

When asked how she ended up getting the movie, Heart said she made an online audition. 

“A friend of mine was talking to the agent and they were curious about me. They asked for my name. They made me audition online and I was surprised I got it the next day. I received a call that I needed to fly to China. So it was an experience that I'll never forget." — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by Deejae Dumlao

HEART EVANGEÂ­LISTA
