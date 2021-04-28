CHINESE NEW YEAR
Heart Evangelista believes being 'influencers' not downgrade for celebrities

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 28, 2021 - 2:31pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista believed that being an influencer is not a downgrade if you are already a celebrity. 

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Heart said that it’s always a blessing to share good vibes to someone. 

“I think being called anything that has to do with being in a spotlight or just being on stage where you have even just one audience is never a downgrade,” she said during her recent launch as new Robinsons Land Corp. endorser.  

“It's always a blessing that you have some sorts of influence so you can share good vibes or make someone smile,” she added. 

Heart said that she doesn’t care if people call her celebrity or influencer. 

“I've never been maarte on what people call me. If I make one person happy, I'm happy. I'm never been a type of celebrity na maraming fans,” she clarified.

 “If you're in a position have influence is already a blessing. You can change at least one person's life. So, celebrity, influencer, for me it's all the same." — Video by Deni Bernardo, editing by Deejae Dumlao

