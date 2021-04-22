CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Bela Padilla now a film director: 'Time spent with people has become essential'
Bela Padilla and Norman Ben Bay
Bela Padilla via Instagram, screenshot

Bela Padilla now a film director: 'Time spent with people has become essential'

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 22, 2021 - 12:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla revealed that her directorial debut movie “366” is already finished and she shared some details about the film that she also wrote.

During the recent 6th Nespresso Talents 2021 film competition virtual press conference, where she is among the contest's judges, Bela said “366” means leap year and she wrote it before the pandemic. The cast includes Zanjoe Marudo, JC Santos and herself. 

“It’s the story of people who were and weren’t given the chance to have an extra day to stop, to live, to cry, to laugh, to forget and to love. We follow their journeys, their joy and their grief," Bela said. 

“I had no idea how the world was going to change. Now, having gone through a global pandemic and shooting amidst it, every day has become so important. Time spent with people has become essential. '366' feels like a wake-up call to me now, to really live well and to make everyday a little more than what it normally should have been!” 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bela Padilla (@bela)

 

Apart from Bela, the jurors consist of award-winning director, screenwriter and author Jose Javier Reyes, a returning jury member from the previous year; multi-awarded filmmaker Quark Henares; and renowned producer, director, screenwriter, Patrick Pesengco and Fabio de Gregorio. The roster will be joined by director, producer and screenwriter Pepe Diokno, and screenwriter and De La Salle – College of St. Benilde Film Department scriptwriting teacher Wanggo Gallaga, as mentors who will conduct vertical filmmaking workshops.

Now on its sixth run, Nespresso Talents 2021 is inviting filmmakers to showcase their talent through a global competition that challenges them to produce a short film in vertical format (9:16). This year’s theme is “Doing is Everything,” which roots from the challenging realities the world is currently facing, yet without overlooking that even the smallest action can create an extraordinary positive change in the lives of others.

RELATED: Big Harry Styles fan Bela Padilla confirms relationship with Harry Styles lookalike

BELA PADILLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ellen Adarna admits living-in with all exes, hints at real reason behind John Lloyd Cruz split
Ellen Adarna admits living-in with all exes, hints at real reason behind John Lloyd Cruz split
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress-model Ellen Adarna opened up about the advantage of cohabitating or living-in with her boyfriend before marriage...
Entertainment
fbfb
Gretchen Barretto cursing during COVID-19 jab goes viral
Gretchen Barretto cursing during COVID-19 jab goes viral
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Gretchen Barretto is known to be fierce and unafraid but apparently a "prick" has recently made her a nervous wreck.
Entertainment
fbfb
With ABS-CBN contract suspended, Boy Abunda reveals other networks' offers
With ABS-CBN contract suspended, Boy Abunda reveals other networks' offers
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"Soar high, fly high," "Break a leg," and "Do your best" are usually the gist of many commencement messages. Boy Abunda, in...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Hindi habang buhay akong manloloko': Jayzam Manabat vows to change, warns those into cheating
'Hindi habang buhay akong manloloko': Jayzam Manabat vows to change, warns those into cheating
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
YouTube star Jayzam Manabat vowed to change following the cheating scandal with girlfriend Camille Trinidad. 
Entertainment
fbfb
'Hindi po nya binebenta ito': Sharon Cuneta thanks Judy Ann Santos for 'labor of love'
'Hindi po nya binebenta ito': Sharon Cuneta thanks Judy Ann Santos for 'labor of love'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Sharon Cuneta thanked Judy Ann Santos for taking care of her cravings while she was sick. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Celebrities condemn community pantry red-tagging
Celebrities condemn community pantry red-tagging
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Celebrities condemned authorities who red-tagged community pantries all over the country.
Entertainment
fbfb
Bragais has barely one month to prepare shoes for 76 Miss U bets
Bragais has barely one month to prepare shoes for 76 Miss U bets
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The call came last month.
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Guy Pearce always gets interesting roles
Why Guy Pearce always gets interesting roles
By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Guy Pearce is reunited with Kate Winslet in HBO’s seven-part series Mare of Easttown.
Entertainment
fbfb
YouTube stars Jayzam Manabat, Camille Trinidad, 2 others face off after affair allegations
YouTube stars Jayzam Manabat, Camille Trinidad, 2 others face off after affair allegations
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
YouTube star Camille Trinidad answered allegations from two women whom she allegedly dragged in the controversial breakup...
Entertainment
fbfb
'I'm totally fine': Britney Spears assures fans following 'SOS' video
'I'm totally fine': Britney Spears assures fans following 'SOS' video
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
International pop star Britney Spears revealed that she's "totally fine" and "extremely happy" after social media users thought...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with