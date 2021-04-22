Bela Padilla now a film director: 'Time spent with people has become essential'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla revealed that her directorial debut movie “366” is already finished and she shared some details about the film that she also wrote.

During the recent 6th Nespresso Talents 2021 film competition virtual press conference, where she is among the contest's judges, Bela said “366” means leap year and she wrote it before the pandemic. The cast includes Zanjoe Marudo, JC Santos and herself.

“It’s the story of people who were and weren’t given the chance to have an extra day to stop, to live, to cry, to laugh, to forget and to love. We follow their journeys, their joy and their grief," Bela said.

“I had no idea how the world was going to change. Now, having gone through a global pandemic and shooting amidst it, every day has become so important. Time spent with people has become essential. '366' feels like a wake-up call to me now, to really live well and to make everyday a little more than what it normally should have been!”

Apart from Bela, the jurors consist of award-winning director, screenwriter and author Jose Javier Reyes, a returning jury member from the previous year; multi-awarded filmmaker Quark Henares; and renowned producer, director, screenwriter, Patrick Pesengco and Fabio de Gregorio. The roster will be joined by director, producer and screenwriter Pepe Diokno, and screenwriter and De La Salle – College of St. Benilde Film Department scriptwriting teacher Wanggo Gallaga, as mentors who will conduct vertical filmmaking workshops.

Now on its sixth run, Nespresso Talents 2021 is inviting filmmakers to showcase their talent through a global competition that challenges them to produce a short film in vertical format (9:16). This year’s theme is “Doing is Everything,” which roots from the challenging realities the world is currently facing, yet without overlooking that even the smallest action can create an extraordinary positive change in the lives of others.

