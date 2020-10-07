Big Harry Styles fan Bela Padilla confirms relationship with Harry Styles lookalike

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla confirmed her new romance with foreigner Norman Ben Bay, the man she met in Switzerland while filming her movie “Meet Me in St. Gallen.”
In her Instagram account, Bela posted a photo of her with Norman.
“The one I met in St. Gallen,” Bela wrote in the caption, tagging Norman in the photo.
"Hi love," Norman commented.
A fan clarified if Bela really met Norman in St. Gallen or was just referencing her movie, and the actress replied: "yup :)."
Prior to the post, Bela posted a photo of her Turkey trip, crediting Norman as the photographer.
I waited till my swab test result came back negative before posting anything. And I didn’t think I’d leave the country at all this year, but life really has to start moving again. As seen in this photo, my head is still up in the clouds in Cappadocia. I’m really super thankful that my job takes me to places I’ve never been before or never thought I’d go to...because honestly, I’m not one to go to touristy places, so Cappadocia was low on my list of places to visit. But now, I consider it one of my safe havens. Cappadocia is so beautiful and charming. They have great food and wine and even better people. I luckily got to meet some of the best ones! Their street animals are kind and calm, a great testament to how their treated. And the view is just beautiful from any point. (My peripherals haven’t been as blessed as they have in the last two weeks.) I love everything about this trip so so much. So I’ll slowly share what I went through in Cappadocia. ?? ???? by @nocir ????
“You are truly a professional when it comes to captions,” Norman commented.
“You truly are a professional at making me smile,” Padilla replied with a laughing emoji.
Some fans congratulated the couple. Some fans also noticed that Norman has curly hair like British singer-actor Harry Styles, who Bela has been "fan-girling" on Twitter.
"Kala ko si Harry Styles," a fan commented.
"Omg may hawig po siya kay Harry!!!! Wahhh cute nyo po omg!!!!!!" added singer Janine Berdin.
Other celebrities such as Agot Isidro, Maymay Entrata, Loisa Andalio and Isabelle Daza also commented their congratulations to Bela.
“Kaya pala blooming ka kahapon mam @bela,” Maymay wrote.
“Wahhh so happy for u ate belskie,” Loisa wrote.
RELATED: 'Kitakits mga Kapamilya sa Channel 11!': Stars celebrate ABS-CBN's free TV comeback
- Latest
- Trending