Big Harry Styles fan Bela Padilla confirms relationship with Harry Styles lookalike

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Bela Padilla confirmed her new romance with foreigner Norman Ben Bay, the man she met in Switzerland while filming her movie “Meet Me in St. Gallen.”

In her Instagram account, Bela posted a photo of her with Norman.

“The one I met in St. Gallen,” Bela wrote in the caption, tagging Norman in the photo.

"Hi love," Norman commented.

A fan clarified if Bela really met Norman in St. Gallen or was just referencing her movie, and the actress replied: "yup :)."

Prior to the post, Bela posted a photo of her Turkey trip, crediting Norman as the photographer.

“You are truly a professional when it comes to captions,” Norman commented.

“You truly are a professional at making me smile,” Padilla replied with a laughing emoji.

Some fans congratulated the couple. Some fans also noticed that Norman has curly hair like British singer-actor Harry Styles, who Bela has been "fan-girling" on Twitter.

"Kala ko si Harry Styles," a fan commented.

"Omg may hawig po siya kay Harry!!!! Wahhh cute nyo po omg!!!!!!" added singer Janine Berdin.

Other celebrities such as Agot Isidro, Maymay Entrata, Loisa Andalio and Isabelle Daza also commented their congratulations to Bela.

“Kaya pala blooming ka kahapon mam @bela,” Maymay wrote.

“Wahhh so happy for u ate belskie,” Loisa wrote.

