Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay to marry this year despite pandemic
Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay
Ellen Adarna via Instagram, screen grab

Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay to marry this year despite pandemic

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - April 9, 2021 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Model-actress Ellen Adarna revealed that her wedding with Kapuso actor Derek Ramsay has been set this year despite the pandemic. 

In their interview with G3 San Diego in the columnist's YouTube channel, the couple said that they both agreed to marry each other this year. However, there are no final plans yet. 

“We talked about it and wala pang final plans. But it’s this year,” Ellen said. 

The actress also revealed in the same interview that she never planned to get married. 

“I never planned. I never wanted to get married. Honestly, my elementary friends, my high school friends are messaging me na ‘Oh my God! I can’t believe you’re getting married. High school pa lang ayaw mo na magpakasal.’ So, today was the first day that I thought of my wedding,” she said.

The newly engaged couple added that they prefer a simple ceremony.

“We’re both on the same page kasi we don’t really want that big grand wedding," Derek said. 

“I told him my dream wedding. I just want to elope,” Ellen said. 

“But I don’t want a big wedding. I don’t want to wear a gown. I don’t want… you know, all that fancy whatever,” she added.

Ellen also said that the most important thing in a wedding is just the ceremony itself. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by EA (@maria.elena.adarna)

“So, we actually spoke this morning. Parang meron na kaming naisip and I thought about it. ‘Like you know what? The purpose of this is just I want to marry you. I’m not going to marry you because I want to wear a gown or I want people to look at me like I’m the most beautiful bride in the world’ – that’s not the point,” Ellen said.

 “So yeah, just expect a very simple wedding,” she added. 

