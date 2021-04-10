Gerald Anderson gets bashed after posting 'revenge' quote

MANILA, Philippines — Social media users were on a rampage against Kapamilya actor Gerald Anderson after he posted a quote that appears to be a response to his former girlfriend Bea Alonzo.

In his Instagram account, Gerald posted a photo of himself and quoted Roman philosopher Seneca.

"‘How much better to heal than seek revenge from injury’ – Seneca,” Gerald wrote.

Bea is this month’s cover girl of Mega Entertainment which has “The Sweetest Revenge” theme.

During the interview, Bea said that Gerald gaslighted her, besides the infidelity and ghosting issues.

“Apart from, of course the whole infidelity thing and the whole ghosting thing, I think I’m mad at him more because he gaslighted me. I think it was more of that and until now, he’s not holding himself accountable. That’s what really gets me. He has not changed. Not a bit. He was only protecting himself. He’s selfish,” she said.

“I can’t even find the words to describe that man.”

Instagram users slammed Gerald for his post as they commented on it.

“May ugali talaga itong lalaking ito na nakaka walang respeto.. SOBRA KANG MATABIL,” @ada_aviso commented.

“Guilty lang ang koya mo. Affected much parang hindi lalaki talaga. Selfish kang tao!” @leartsperdiem said.

“Gaslight pa more. OWN YOUR MISTAKES. Sobrang indenial,” @davaoetcetera commented.

