Dr. Manny is at peace with himself and with the world

“I’m very happy right now with what I’m doing and who I am with the grace, guidance and protection of our Lord Jesus Christ.”

This is how Dr. Manny Calayan describes his life right now. He is at peace with himself and with the world. I have known him for several years having been a doctor for many stars and celebrities. Dr. Manny is the recipient of the Man of the Year award from the fourth Asia Pacific Luminare Awards which will be held at the Grand Ballroom of Okada Manila on March 30 at 5 p.m.

As a celebrity doctor, he maintains a haywire schedule in all branches of Manny & Pie Calayan Clinic. “I always update new techniques in non-surgical and surgical procedures online such as webinars here and abroad, especially during the pandemic. At the same time, our clinics are already open but under strict health protocol and strictly by appointment and one surgery per day.”

Their products (MPCC) are now available on shopeemall online. He further added, “We also have new techniques such as ultherapy non-surgical skin tightening among others and threadlift and noselift using pdn threads and dermal fillers aside from the usual surgical enhancement. We also have promos on derma services.”

Dr. Manny said all their branches strictly follow health protocols to ensure the safety of their clients during this COVID-19 crisis. “If the clients are local, they have to fill out health declaration forms to be submitted to the LGU for derma and minor surgical procedures and they all have to wear our PPEs upon arrival in our clinics. For clients from abroad and those who’ll undergo major surgeries such as vaseliposuction, breast and buttocks augmentation or tummy tuck, they have to undergo RT-PCR Test aside from the usual laboratory test and cardio clearance to ensure the safety of our clients and us as well.”

Visiting a branch of the Manny & Pie Calayan Clinic is a rejuvenating experience because of the meticulous care given to the clients. The doctors and the staff are amiable and accommodating. Dr. Manny always puts his clients at ease throughout the medical procedures. “I consult them before the procedure and thoroughly explain to them about the procedure, what to expect, do’s and don’ts, before and after photos (with consent from the patients of course), and the pre-operative instructions such as which medicines to take and which to avoid.”

According to Dr. Manny, beauty is relative. It also comes from within and is very subjective. “If you have good manners, humane, humble, loving and forgiving, you are beautiful from within.”

He shared wellness tips that anyone can follow to maintain a healthy looking and radiant skin. “Hydrate yourself by drinking eight glasses of water daily to avoid dry skin and wrinkles. Wash your face at least two times a day using a liquid cleanser that is not harsh. Eat a healthy and balanced diet. Avoid too much fat and exercise regularly. Avoid vices such as smoking and alcohol intake. Avoid stress and sleep at least eight hours at the right bedtime (the ideal is before 10 p.m.). Have monthly regular facials to avoid comedones and acne, visit a dermatologist monthly for your guided skin regimen. Never self-medicate if you have skin problems. Be happy and optimistic in life.”

He explained, “I’m very fulfilled when I make people look younger, happier and most beautiful in the way that boosts their morale and self-confidence.” He emphasized the importance of staying humble and doing good deeds. A typical day for him includes cleaning his room, grooming his dog, answering text messages, going to their clinics, working out at the gym, reading the newspaper, watching television and praying.

On a lighter note, I asked him what would be the title of the film if his life story were to be made into a movie. “I’m a happy and humorous person to others so the title would be Manny Calayan, Reborn. Haha! You should see my TikTok social media. I do lots of funny TikTok (videos).”

Despite all his achievements, Dr. Manny remains an unassuming and genuine person who considers his three beautiful daughters Hanna, Bernice and Andrea his God-given treasures in life. He also takes care of his mother. “We don’t want her to go out of our house in Lucena City to avoid COVID infection because she’s in her 90s already.”

He shared valuable lessons he learned at this time of global pandemic. “Appreciate what you have and be contented. Don’t think of what you don’t have. Always follow the health protocols for your safety and the safety of your friends, relatives and housemates.”

Dr. Manny invites everyone to visit Manny & Pie Calayan Clinic. “Everybody is welcome to our clinic no matter what status you are as long as you think you can do it and want to do it. We’re not an expensive clinic as most others think. We have flexible and affordable rates for everyone’s needs.”

You can follow his social media accounts on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok under Doc Manny Calayan. If you want to know more about the branches, products and services, visit the Manny & Pie Calayan Clinic’s website (www.mannyandpiecalayanclinic.com).