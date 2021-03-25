Mark Anthony Fernandez reportedly gets 'leftover' COVID-19 jab for 'comorbidities'

MANILA, Philippines — The Paranaque City Health Office claimed that actor Mark Anthony Fernandez was rejected three times but persevered until he got vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a DZRH report, Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez defended the vaccination, saying that Mark has comorbidities like hypertension and depression that qualify him as a substitute in the vaccination priority list.

The mayor added that they are almost done in vaccinating health workers and have moved on to senior citizens.

Mark earlier admitted that he was injected by AstraZenica vaccine last Monday in Paranaque.

"Nagpaturok ako kahapon at wala siyang side effect sa akin. Lumakas pa ako," Mark said.

"Galing sa UK yung vaccine. 'Yung ibang side effect, either lagnatin ka nang konti o mahilo. Ako, walang ganoon. Medyo lumakas pa ako," he added.

Meanwhile, Department of Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III said that mayors who skipped the line for COVID-19 vaccination could be suspended or removed from office.

Olivarez will be the latest to be issued a show-cause order because of Mark's case.

"We will send — hopefully, by this afternoon — the show-cause order for Mayor Olivarez. It is his command responsibility to ensure that our vaccination plan is being followed in his local government," Densing said.

