CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
Mark Anthony Fernandez reportedly gets 'leftover' COVID-19 jab for 'comorbidities'
Actor Mark Anthony Fernandez
Mark Anthony Fernandez via Facebook

Mark Anthony Fernandez reportedly gets 'leftover' COVID-19 jab for 'comorbidities'

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 25, 2021 - 4:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Paranaque City Health Office claimed that actor Mark Anthony Fernandez was rejected three times but persevered until he got vaccinated against COVID-19. 

According to a DZRH report, Paranaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez defended the vaccination, saying that Mark has comorbidities like hypertension and depression that qualify him as a substitute in the vaccination priority list.

The mayor added that they are almost done in vaccinating health workers and have moved on to senior citizens. 

Mark earlier admitted that he was injected by AstraZenica vaccine last Monday in Paranaque.

"Nagpaturok ako kahapon at wala siyang side effect sa akin. Lumakas pa ako," Mark said. 

"Galing sa UK yung vaccine. 'Yung ibang side effect, either lagnatin ka nang konti o mahilo. Ako, walang ganoon. Medyo lumakas pa ako," he added.

Related: DILG confirms Mark Anthony Fernandez got COVID-19 jab despite not in priority list

Meanwhile, Department of Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III said that mayors who skipped the line for COVID-19 vaccination could be suspended or removed from office. 

Olivarez will be the latest to be issued a show-cause order because of Mark's case. 

"We will send — hopefully, by this afternoon — the show-cause order for Mayor Olivarez. It is his command responsibility to ensure that our vaccination plan is being followed in his local government," Densing said. 

RELATED: Mayors vaccinated too soon could face suspension, removal — DILG

MARK ANTHONY FERNANDEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mario Maurer camp claims Kakai Bautista damaged actor's career
Mario Maurer camp claims Kakai Bautista damaged actor's career
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Reliable sources close to Thai actor Mario Maurer claimed that the actor lost "lots of projects" after being romantically...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Hirap pag sobrang ganda': Kakai Bautista posts following Mario Maurer camp's demand letter
'Hirap pag sobrang ganda': Kakai Bautista posts following Mario Maurer camp's demand letter
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Kapamilya comedienne Kakai Bautista posted about being beautiful after Thai actor Mario Maurer management's issued a...
Entertainment
fbfb
Michael de Mesa receives death threat for 'Ang Probinsyano' role
Michael de Mesa receives death threat for 'Ang Probinsyano' role
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Michael de Mesa revealed that he received a real death threat because of his character in ABS-CBN's longest-running...
Entertainment
fbfb
DILG confirms Mark Anthony Fernandez got COVID-19 jab despite not in priority list
DILG confirms Mark Anthony Fernandez got COVID-19 jab despite not in priority list
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary for Operations Epimaco Densing III confirmed that actor...
Entertainment
fbfb
Cardo's 'supervillains' team up. Is end near for 'Ang Probinsyano'?
Cardo's 'supervillains' team up. Is end near for 'Ang Probinsyano'?
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
"FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" saw 103,000 peak concurrent views for its March 11 episode on Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Kuh & Angeli on taking care of their heart health
Kuh & Angeli on taking care of their heart health
By Leah C. Salterio | 17 hours ago
Two power women in showbiz recently shared their perspectives, insights and attitude about their heart health and well-being...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jessica shares musical journey in Ako Naman
Jessica shares musical journey in Ako Naman
By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
Jessica Villarubin is among the new, exciting voices in the local recording scene. The release of her debut single titled...
Entertainment
fbfb
Pia Wurtzbach, beauty queens: Samantha Bernardo can win Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown
play
Exclusive
Pia Wurtzbach, beauty queens: Samantha Bernardo can win Philippines' first Miss Grand International crown
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Beauty queens Pia Wurtzbach, Bianca Guidotti and Carla Lizardo believed that Samantha Bernardo has a strong chance of bringing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Mario Maurer's camp demands Kakai Bautista to stop using Thai star's name, still waiting for formal reply
Mario Maurer's camp demands Kakai Bautista to stop using Thai star's name, still waiting for formal reply
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The management of Thai actor Mario Maurer has demanded Kakai Bautista to stop using the actor's name in her career or personal...
Entertainment
fbfb
Rachel and Carlos: Ten years and counting!
Rachel and Carlos: Ten years and counting!
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary on April 9 are singer/actress/entrepreneur Rachel Alejandro and her husband, Spanish...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with