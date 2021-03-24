CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
^
DILG confirms Mark Anthony Fernandez got COVID-19 jab despite not in priority list
Actor Mark Anthony Fernandez
The STAR/File

DILG confirms Mark Anthony Fernandez got COVID-19 jab despite not in priority list

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 24, 2021 - 3:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary for Operations Epimaco Densing III confirmed in a DZBB report today that actor Mark Anthony Fernandez got vaccinated against COVID-19 recently despite not being a health worker or on the priority list.

For his part, Mark also confirmed being injected by AstraZenica vaccine last Monday in Paranaque.

"Nagpaturok ako kahapon at wala siyang side effect sa akin. Lumakas pa ako," Mark told Philippine Entertainment Portal.

"Galing sa UK yung vaccine. Yung ibang side effect, either lagnatin ka nang konti o mahilo. Ako, walang ganoon. Medyo lumakas pa ako," he added. 

Mark said he filled up a form before being vaccinated to declare his health condition. 

"Bago ako tinurukan, nag-fill up ako ng form tungkol sa health condition ko. Tinanong ako kung meron akong medication o kumplikasyon. Wala naman akong maintenance medicine. Ang pinaka-maintenance ko is multivitamins, vitamin C. Palagi akong nag-eensayo kaya hindi mataas ang blood pressure ko o blood sugar. Malaking bagay iyon," Mark said.

Meanwhile, Department of Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they will investigate the matter. 

"We have referred also the matter to the [DILG] and to the Department of Justice. So tinitignan po natin kung ano ang pwede nating maisagawang (punishment) aside from warning them with this jumping of the line," Vergeire said. 

MARK ANTHONY FERNANDEZ
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Wilma Doesnt focuses on family restaurant to survive
Wilma Doesnt focuses on family restaurant to survive
By Gil Villa | 15 hours ago
Wilma Doesnt knew that the sudden changes brought by the pandemic were no laughing matter. How thankful could she be that...
Entertainment
fbfb
Cardo's 'supervillains' team up. Is end near for 'Ang Probinsyano'?
Cardo's 'supervillains' team up. Is end near for 'Ang Probinsyano'?
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 18 hours ago
"FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" saw 103,000 peak concurrent views for its March 11 episode on Kapamilya Online Live on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s...
Entertainment
fbfb
Coco Martin, Julia Montes allegedly spotted in Boracay
Coco Martin, Julia Montes allegedly spotted in Boracay
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Eagle-eyed social media users caught rumored celebrity couple Coco Martin and Julia Montes in an airport in Boracay.
Entertainment
fbfb
Billy Bilyonaryo goes to Congress
Billy Bilyonaryo goes to Congress
By Nenet Galang-PereÃ±a | 15 hours ago
From the child star Billy Bilyonaryo to the young congressman of the Fourth District of Pangasinan, Christopher “Toff”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Boy back to basics
Boy back to basics
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
The ABS-CBN shutdown didn’t silence him. And neither did the invisible enemy. Like the phoenix, he has regenerated and,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Philippines' Samantha Bernardo ranks 3rd at Miss Grand International swimsuit top 20
Philippines' Samantha Bernardo ranks 3rd at Miss Grand International swimsuit top 20
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
The Philippines’ Samantha Bernardo made it to the top 20 of the Miss Grand International swimsuit competition.&nbs...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angeli Valenciano tests positive for COVID-19; Gary V, children share sweet gestures
Angeli Valenciano tests positive for COVID-19; Gary V, children share sweet gestures
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Kapamilya actor Gary Valenciano shared how his children Paolo, Kiana and Gab showed their sweet gestures to their mother Angeli...
Entertainment
fbfb
Beth Tamayo pregnant at 43 via IVF
Beth Tamayo pregnant at 43 via IVF
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Former actress Beth Tamayo revealed that she is pregnant with her first baby with husband Adam Hutchinson three weeks after...
Entertainment
fbfb
'My heart bleeds': Liza Soberano asks government where's help for poor
'My heart bleeds': Liza Soberano asks government where's help for poor
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano asked the government where is their support to poor in this time pandemic due to COVID-1...
Entertainment
fbfb
Katy Perry, NCT Dream headline Lazada&rsquo;s 9th year celebrations
Sponsored
Katy Perry, NCT Dream headline Lazada’s 9th year celebrations
1 day ago
Lazada’s signature Super Party concert with star-studded lineup to be livestreamed via LazLive and simulcast on GMA7...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with