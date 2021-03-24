DILG confirms Mark Anthony Fernandez got COVID-19 jab despite not in priority list

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary for Operations Epimaco Densing III confirmed in a DZBB report today that actor Mark Anthony Fernandez got vaccinated against COVID-19 recently despite not being a health worker or on the priority list.

For his part, Mark also confirmed being injected by AstraZenica vaccine last Monday in Paranaque.

"Nagpaturok ako kahapon at wala siyang side effect sa akin. Lumakas pa ako," Mark told Philippine Entertainment Portal.

"Galing sa UK yung vaccine. Yung ibang side effect, either lagnatin ka nang konti o mahilo. Ako, walang ganoon. Medyo lumakas pa ako," he added.

Mark said he filled up a form before being vaccinated to declare his health condition.

"Bago ako tinurukan, nag-fill up ako ng form tungkol sa health condition ko. Tinanong ako kung meron akong medication o kumplikasyon. Wala naman akong maintenance medicine. Ang pinaka-maintenance ko is multivitamins, vitamin C. Palagi akong nag-eensayo kaya hindi mataas ang blood pressure ko o blood sugar. Malaking bagay iyon," Mark said.

Meanwhile, Department of Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they will investigate the matter.

"We have referred also the matter to the [DILG] and to the Department of Justice. So tinitignan po natin kung ano ang pwede nating maisagawang (punishment) aside from warning them with this jumping of the line," Vergeire said.