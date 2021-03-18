Ivana Alawi slammed for allegedly violating Anti-Mendicancy Law, promoting begging

MANILA, Philippines — Ivana Alawi's "palimos" (begging alms) prank on her YouTube channel already racked over 12 million views and 1.5 million likes since she uploaded it last March 14.

Most netizens posted positive replies on the actress' YouTube page's comments section. Reactions, however, were mixed on news media sites.

There were those commending the vlogger for her kind deed and wished her well and for more "blessings" to come her way.

In the video, Ivana can be seen disguised as a beggar on the streets of Manila while looking for kind souls who would give her alms. She said she would multipy by a thousand anyone who would give her money. A gasoline boy, a barangay tanod and vendors were among those who gave her money.

Ivana said in the video that she was inspired to do it because she observed the growing number of beggars on the streets during the pandemic.

While some netizens lauded her act, others pointed out the existence of the Presidential Decree 1563 or the Anti-Mendicancy Law of 1978, signed by President Ferdinand E. Marcos.

"Presidential Decree No. 1563. Ano ang batas na ito? Ayon sa batas na ito, mahigpit na ipinagbabawal ang PAMAMALIMOS AT MAGPALIMOS," wrote Adam Waked as a comment on Philstar.com's article on Ivana.

Another netizen, Jethro Salamo, expounded on the law signed in 1978 by President Ferdinand E. Marcos.

"Presidential Decree No. 1563 or Anti-Mendicancy Law which prohibits begging or soliciting charitable donations by the poor and other religious organizations on the streets. Giving alms to beggars is also prohibited by law. Giving alms to beggars is also prohibited by law. Her intention is good, but it creates an impression that begging is normal. It may give hope to other beggars that another star/vlogger/influencer would do the same and wait for their luck," Salamo wrote.

Others speculated that her video would most likely earn her more money.

"Tapos 10 million views sa YouTube. Tiba2x rin si Ivana. Nasa 1 million pesos din ang kikitain nya sa ad revenue sa video na 'yun," claimed Aries Albores.

Badong Reyes wrote: "For show lang 'yan, para kumita at mag trending sa YouTube. Dami uto utong Pinoy."

Some came to the defense of the actress and called out other critical posts as "toxic" or "nega."

"Toxic Filipino traits na talaga 'yan. 'Pag puro kasusyalan ang vlog may say, pag tumulong with cam may say. Natural kumikita siya given na 'yun ang point du'n shinare niya ang blessings na natatanggap nya... Mga nagbabash inggit lang kayo ksi mga jowa nyo mga fans ni Ivana [laughing emoji]," Zyrene Amara Sepnio wrote.

Iska Acosta Manalang commented a similar note. "Daming nega dito, bat nalang maging masaya? Imbes na papuri ang ibigay kay Ivana, binabash pa... tumulong na nga yung tao parang masama pa tingin sa content niya... FYI yung kinikita sa pag vvlog nya eh binabahagi nya sa tao..blessing yun."

Iyan Mejia De Leon went even further by noting how local TV has been banking on narratives on giving alms and helping the poor.

"One realization here is that we have been patronizing TV shows eversince and we do not complain about show businesses doing what they are doing for 'views' and earning thru commercials. Now we have an independent blogger who thought of giving away money to the people for her content and a lot of people criticize her for 'using' poverty. Well, these same people who loves to watch noontime shows, game shows and even Tulfo. Guess what? They love to give away money to poor people and masses love it. Your selective criticism is disgusting," De Leon wrote.

In 2016, reports said that President Rodrigo Duterte wanted the law repealed.

Related: Rody wants Marcos-era mendicancy law scrapped

Presidential Decree 1563 or the Anti-Mendicancy Law was signed by former president Marcos to “prevent the exploitation of infants and children through mendicancy and provide rehabilitative services for those already exploited or in immediate danger of exploitation.”

Under the decree, individuals who are 15 and below found begging or are being used as a mendicant to beg shall be apprehended and placed under the custody and care of the social services department or any duly licensed child placement agency or individual.

The same decree penalizes mendicants with a maximum fine of P500 or by imprisonment for a period of up to two years or both.

A habitual mendicant shall be slapped with a fine of up to P1,000 or by imprisonment for a period of up to four years or both. Any person who abets mendicancy by giving alms to mendicants, exploited infants and minors on public roads, sidewalks, parks and bridges shall be fined up to P20.

RELATED: 'Pag nagbigay ng P10, gagawing kong P10,000': Ivana Alawi disguises as beggar to give away cash