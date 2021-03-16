CHINESE NEW YEAR
'Pag nagbigay ng P10, gagawing kong P10,000': Ivana Alawi disguises as beggar to give away cash
Ivana Alawi pretending to be a beggar in her latest vlog on YouTube.
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - March 16, 2021 - 12:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawin helped the less fortunate with a new prank video.

In her latest video blog on her YouTube channel, Ivana disguised as a beggar who was asking for money to go home to her hometown Baguio. 

Ivana said she created the video for her to experience the life of the beggars and for her to help people who help beggars. 

“Bakit ko ginawa ang video na 'to? Kasi araw-araw may nakikita kong kumakatok sa bintana na nanghihingi, may dala pang bata kasi mahirap talaga ang buhay. At dumoble pa ang hirap noong nasa pandemya tayo. Gusto ko ngayong maranasan kung ano 'yung feeling nila,” Ivana said.  

 

 

“Kung sino magbibigay, ita-times 1,000 ko. 'Pag may magbigay sa akin ng piso gagawin kong P1000. 'Pag may nagbigay ng P10, gagawing kong P10,000. 'Pag kayo tumulong kayo ibibigay ni Lord 'yan,” she added.  

Among those that Ivana helped were a gasoline boy, a barangay tanod and vendors. They were surprised to know that their little help came back a thousand fold.

Ivana broke down when a kutsinta vendor gave her P20. But it was the vendor’s sincerity that made her cry. The old man also broke into tears when Ivana handed her P20,000.

“Malaking tulong po talaga 'to sa akin. Makakabili ako ng bike para sa pagbebenta. Maraming-maraming salamat, Ma'am Ivana,” the vendor said. 

At the end of the video, Ivana said her encounter with the vendor as well as others who helped her inspires her to give back more to the community.  

"Kakagising ko lang, nasa isip ko pa rin si tatay. 'Yung mga moments na gano'n lalo akong nai-inspire to become a better person, to help more people because people like tatay they really deserved it. First time kong naka-experience ng ganon, 'yung kukwentuhan ako tungkol sa life nila, sobrang sarap lang."

Ivana also pledged to help the vendor more: “Gusto ko pang tulungan si tatay so ipapahanap natin siya.” 

“Tatay kung nanonood ka man, I’ll see you very, very soon,” she said. 

Ivana hoped that her new video will inspire Filipinos to help out even in small ways. 

“Please let’s help out our kababayans. I hope this video inspires you na tumulong sa ating mga kababayan in your own small ways." — Video from Ivana Alawi via YouTube

