Miss Universe 2020 date, venue announced; 2021 pageant also reportedly set
Miss Universe 2020 Rabiya Mateo will represent the Philippines at the 69th Miss Universe
Miss Universe Philippines

Miss Universe 2020 date, venue announced; 2021 pageant also reportedly set

Earl D.C. Bracamonte (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2021 - 8:24am

MANILA, Philippines — The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) issued an update on the date and venue of this year's selection.

The 69th Miss Universe coronation night will unfold on May 16 in the coastal city of Hollywood in Florida. The preliminary round will happen on May 13, 2021.

 

 

Upon arrival, the 67 official candidates will be whisked off to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino for their lodgings. The preliminary interview, otherwise known as the closed door panel interview in pre-pandemic times, will be conducted virtually via Zoom prior to the candidates departure for Florida.

This is the same format followed by IMG in the recently concluded pageants of the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, in observance of health protocols. MUO also reportedly sent an email to national directors containing a directive on both the 69th and 70th pageant editions.

The email said that the 70th edition of the annual pageant will be held in December 2021, with a possible venue outside of the United States. National directors were advised to select their representatives by October 31, 2021.

 

 

With this new development, the 69th Miss Universe winner will hold the shortest reign in the pageant's history — enjoying the title for a maximum of seven months only! This is even shorter than the relatively short reign of the 2016 Miss Universe winner. Iris Mittenaere of France relinquished her crown to Demi Leigh Nel-Peters of South Africa after holding the title for almost 10 months.

To date, the longest reign on record belongs to current winner Zuzibini Tonzi of South Africa, who will be passing the crown to the next winner after one year and five months.

RELATED: 'It's go time': Rabiya Mateo offers taste of Miss Universe walk

