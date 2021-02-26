'It's go time': Rabiya Mateo offers taste of Miss Universe walk

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo sampled her walk ahead of the prestigious pageant to be held tentatively in the 2nd quarter of 2021.

In a brief clip released by the official page of Miss Universe Philippines, Rabiya is seen strutting her way to the country’s fifth Miss Universe crown.

Even then, pageant enthusiasts say she’s holding back from showing her final walk.

“Naks nagpipigil pa! Ramdam ko magpapasabog ‘to ng kanyang signature hampas ng balakang,” commented one Instagram user.

“Kinokontrol pa niya lakad niya. ‘Di pa ‘yan bigay todo pero pak na,” remarked another.

Rabiya’s walk has been dubbed by fans as the “Hala Bira” walk.

Her predecessors’ iconic walks include Catriona Gray’s “Lava Walk,” Pia Wurtzbach’s “Tanim Bala Walk,” Shamcey Supsup’s “Tsunami Walk” and Janine Tugonon’s “Cobra Walk.”

The 69th edition of the annual Miss Universe pageant will reportedly take place in May, but the Miss Universe Organization has yet to release an official confirmation.