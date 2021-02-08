'Dream come true': Timothee Chalamet on playing Edward Scissorhands' son in new Super Bowl ad

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet paid homage to '90s cult classic film "Edward Scissorhands" in a car commercial aired on Super Bowl LV. Johnny Depp played "Edward Scissorhands" in the original film.

In the new Cadillac advertisement, Timothee plays Edward's son Edgar, who inherited his father's scissor hands.

The commercial shows Edgar creating havoc on his daily life, including riding a bus, catching a football, among others.

Kim Boggs, played by actress Winona Ryder, who reprised her role from the original film, then gave Edgar the Cadillac Lyriq's hands-free driving technology.

“Well, legacy and precedent are some of the most important factors for me in choosing projects. 'Edward Scissorhands' was a movie I adored growing up and the opportunity to step into that world was a dream come true,” Timothee told Vogue in an interview.

“This was a wonderful opportunity to hopefully make the original material relatable to a modern audience without sacrificing the originality of the 1990 version. Instead, we wanted to create a character that didn’t make you blink in terms of a present-day setting, but was a total homage to the character Johnny Depp created,” he added. — Video from Cadillac via YouTube