CHINESE NEW YEAR
KOREAN WAVE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Dream come true': Timothee Chalamet on playing Edward Scissorhands' son in new Super Bowl ad
Timothee Chalamet and Winona Ryder in a scene from the new Cadillac Super Bowl ad
Cadillac via YouTube, screenshot

'Dream come true': Timothee Chalamet on playing Edward Scissorhands' son in new Super Bowl ad

Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 8, 2021 - 11:57am

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood actor Timothee Chalamet paid homage to '90s cult classic film "Edward Scissorhands" in a car commercial aired on Super Bowl LV.  Johnny Depp played "Edward Scissorhands" in the original film.

In the new Cadillac advertisement, Timothee plays Edward's son Edgar, who inherited his father's scissor hands.

 

 

The commercial shows Edgar creating havoc on his daily life, including riding a bus, catching a football, among others.

Kim Boggs, played by actress Winona Ryder, who reprised her role from the original film, then gave Edgar the Cadillac Lyriq's hands-free driving technology.

“Well, legacy and precedent are some of the most important factors for me in choosing projects. 'Edward Scissorhands' was a movie I adored growing up and the opportunity to step into that world was a dream come true,” Timothee told Vogue in an interview.

 

 

“This was a wonderful opportunity to hopefully make the original material relatable to a modern audience without sacrificing the originality of the 1990 version. Instead, we wanted to create a character that didn’t make you blink in terms of a present-day setting, but was a total homage to the character Johnny Depp created,” he added. — Video from Cadillac via YouTube

ACTOR JOHNNY DEPP TIMOTHEE CHALAMET WINONA RYDER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
The secrets of Johnny & Janet
The secrets of Johnny & Janet
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Enduring Love Stories: First of two Valentine features
Entertainment
fbfb
Janine Gutierrez explains ABS-CBN move despite franchise non-renewal
Janine Gutierrez explains ABS-CBN move despite franchise non-renewal
By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Even though she has now found a new home, the actress in Janine shared her observation on how the pandemic changed network...
Entertainment
fbfb
Angelica Panganiban introduces new boyfriend Gregg Homan with fur baby
Angelica Panganiban introduces new boyfriend Gregg Homan with fur baby
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Angelica Panganiban has finally introduced her new boyfriend Gregg Homan.
Entertainment
fbfb
Vice Ganda: Kim Chiu a big blessing to 'It's Showtime'
Vice Ganda: Kim Chiu a big blessing to 'It's Showtime'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya host Vice Ganda revealed that Kim Chiu is a big blessing to ABS-CBN noontime show “It’s Showt...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jane de Leon admits she has a crush on Paulo Avelino
Jane de Leon admits she has a crush on Paulo Avelino
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Jane de Leon admitted that she has a crush on fellow Kapamilya actor Paulo Avelino.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Kris Aquino reacts to viral 'because' meme; answers questions about politics, Herbert Bautista
Kris Aquino reacts to viral 'because' meme; answers questions about politics, Herbert Bautista
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino joined in the fun of her “because" meme. She also answered questions...
Entertainment
fbfb
A spy thriller powered by women
A spy thriller powered by women
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
Streaming on HBO GO on Mondays since Jan. 25 (until Feb. 22) is the supernatural spy thriller The Rook, an eight-episode STARZ...
Entertainment
fbfb
Is Willie the last to know?
Is Willie the last to know?
By Ricky Lo | 13 hours ago
The buzz going around is that after she was rendered jobless (as in iniwan sa ere, left drifting in the air) by the closing...
Entertainment
fbfb
Tips to boost your luck this year
Tips to boost your luck this year
By Pat-P Daza | 13 hours ago
This is the Year of the Metal Ox and the Chinese Lunar New Year begins on Friday, Feb. 12, a long weekend to boot! But how...
Entertainment
fbfb
Ez Mil cool on sudden success, intrigues
Ez Mil cool on sudden success, intrigues
By Gil Villa | 1 day ago
Viral rapper Ez Mil has drawn comparisons to the early success of the late master rapper Francis Magalona. Well, his breakthrough...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with