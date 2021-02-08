CHINESE NEW YEAR
Kris Aquino reacts to viral 'because' meme; answers questions about politics, Herbert Bautista
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - February 8, 2021 - 11:36am

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino joined in the fun of her “because" meme. She also answered questions from social media users, including if she will join politics.

In her Instagram account, Kris posted the photo of her meme, saying that she also needs to enjoy the craze.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino)

“BECAUSE... alangan naman kayo lang ang nag enjoy? Ask me anything I can asnwer with BECAUSE... cutest questions will get answered,” she wrote.

An Instagram user asked Kris if she will not join politics.

“Bakit you will not join politics?" @mr.mrs.sedej asked Kris.

"Because hindi yan ina-announce. GULATAN dapat,” Kris answered.

Another Instagram user asked Kris why she chose to live in the province.

“Because I need to heal – physically, spiritually and emotionally,” Kris said.

She also answered a question from an Instagram user why she would not comeback on TV.

“Because hindi pa tinadhana,” she answered.

She also revealed that she still loves Herbert Bautista but as a friend only.

“I still love him, nagbago lang. Hindi na romantic love… because ang asawa pwedeng ma annul, ang boyfriend pwede kayong mag break… pero ang totoong kaibigan – for the rest of your life na,” she said.

