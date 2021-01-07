DJ Loonyo denies using Ivana Alawi, affirms real score between them

MANILA, Philippines — Dancer and internet personality DJ Loonyo denied that he used Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi to advance in his career.

In a series of Twitter posts, DJ Loonyo asked social media users to respect him and his privacy.

Excuse me paisa lang mga kapatid, Bagong taon na,

let’s raise our vibrations????



3 beses ako nagclear out at nag-statement, 2 kumu and tim yap live????

San ako nagkulang????

Let’s check our hearts. Sana mabigay niyo sakin yung privacy na hinihingi ko, siguro deserve ko naman yun?? — DJ LOONYO (REAL) (@DJLOONYO2) January 3, 2021

“Excuse me, paisa lang mga kapatid. Bagong taon na, let’s raise our vibrations. Let’s check our hearts. Sana mabigay niyo sa akin 'yung privacy na hinihingi ko, siguro deserve ko naman ‘yun," Loonyo said.

"Mataas ang respeto ko sa fanverse na 'to, kaya sana ganun din tayo sa isa’t isa. Again, 3 times, tatlong beses ako nag-clear out and nagbigay ng statement. It’s more than enough," he added.

The controversial dancer also said that he never uses his fans as they are the ones who chose to support him.

"And if gamitan issue? Never ko kayo ginamit, kayo po ang sumuporta at sinullian ko ng talento at pagmamahal, pagkilala, niyakap kahit grabeng pambabasag ginagawa sa inyo. Pagmamahal na lang, walang bubong yun," he said.

“And kung may pagbabago man sa mga salitang nasabi ko before? Lahat naman siguro tayo dumaan sa pagsubok ng pagmamahal, 'di lahat nananalo sa ganung landas. We try our best at some point pero we move on 'pag alam nating 'di para sa 'tin. Kaya may acceptance," he added.

On the issue that he brought false hopes for his and Ivana's fans, Loonyo said he earlier said that he and the sexy star are only friends.

"Mabulaklak na salita, paasa, and all na binabato, Sige nga, resibo after nung Kumu live naming dalawa or statement ko sa Kumu na siguro dun nalinaw naman na 'walang kame' at hanggang pagkakaibigan na lang... Sa'n ako nagpaasa?" he stressed.

