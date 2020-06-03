WATCH: DJ Loonyo talks about relationship with Ivana Alawi

COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - June 3, 2020 - 5:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Dancer DJ Loonyo admitted that Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi is special for him.

In a recent online interview with Tim Yap, the Internet sensation said he really care about the new Kapamilya star.

“I just really care about her. Sinasabi ko naman 'yun eh. She's special to me. So, ayon, hanggang do'n lang kasi ECQ, lockdown, maraming magsasabi ng kung anu-ano,” DJ Loonyo told Tim on his online show "Tim Yap Live!"  

The disc jockey and choreographer revealed that he met Ivana in the GMA reality talent search “Starstruck” when the contestants had a choreography task.

“Way back 2015 pa e. Nagturo kami sa 'Starstruck' that time. May task sila to learn a choreography tapos do'n ko siya nakilala. Mabait siya e, light siya, wala kang mararamdamang yabang. Way back then alam ko nang sisikat siya at may future siya,” he said.

It can be recalled that last April 7, Ivana posted a "boyfriend prank" video on her YouTube channel to take revenge on her family for making her cry in a previous prank. In the video, she pretended to be Loonyo's girlfriend. Fans refer to their "love team" as "Loovana."

Meanwhile, in an Instagram live video, DJ Loonyo confessed his real feelings for Ivana.

“YUNG nararamdaman ko kay Ivana Alawi is real and pure,” he said.

His live video came after news that Ivana unfollowed him in different social media sites including Instagram and Twitter.

He, however, clarified that the sexy actress unfollowed him not because of a certain “Claire” but because he didn’t speak to her for a week due to a business problem.  

“I never messaged her one week. Sana man lang kinumusta niya ako sa nangyari sa akin. Nandu’n yung ganu’ng klaseng, alam mo 'yun, the child in me, na sana matanong niya ako and all,” Loonyo said.

“Nage-gets ko. Hindi ko naisip yung mararamdaman ni Ivana. When I messaged her after one week, na ready ako to tell her what really happened to me the past week. Of course, nandu’n yung damage na, ‘Bakit ime-message mo lang ba ako pag positive ka? Paano kung negative ka?'” he added.

He also said that he already apologized to the “Ang Lihim ni Ligaya” star.

“‘Hindi mo man lang naisip nararamdaman ko nu'ng di ka nag-message. You suddenly ghosted me. Naintindihan ko 'yun. I said sorry for her. I told her my sincerest apology and all. Because I have my own reasons—na mali. Tao tayo, nagkakamali. Normal tayo,” he said.

 “But it’s because of what happened first, 'yung one week na hindi ako nag-message for my stupid reason. Nakakabobo rin talaga 'yung pagmamahal, guys, sa totoo lang,” he added. — Videos from 'Tim Yap Live!,' cover photo from Ivana Alawi via YouTube, screenshot

Recommended
