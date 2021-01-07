Claire dela Fuente's son recalls last hours with Christine Dacera

MANILA, Philippines — In light of conflicting accounts in the death of Christine Dacera on New Year's Day, one of the party attendees has come forward with his recollection of that tragic night.

Gregorio “Gigo” de Guzman, son of singer Claire dela Fuente and one of the 11 suspects in the yet unsolved case, narrated the events from his point of view in a conversation with Philippine Entertainment Portal.

Here’s what happened on New Year’s Eve based on Gigo’s vantage point.

According to Gigo, he was invited by his close friends Rommel "Rom" Daluro Galido and John Paul "JP" Reyes Halili to attend the party they organized. Rom and JP, who have been ordered released from detention, were the ones who knew Christine.

Apparently, Christine herself had booked Room 2209 of City Garden Hotel in Makati, where the party took place.

Gigo arrived at the venue around 9 p.m. He met for the very first time Christine, who had told him about how their group was formed.

Each of them usually couldn't return to their respective families on occasions like New Year, so they instead held gatherings among themselves.

"Pagdating po ng lahat, nag-umpisa kami sa isang ‘cheers'," Gigo recounted.

They then transferred to Room 2207, which the group had also rented. The room was said to be full of gays. There, the group played "Hep, Hep, Hooray," where Christine emerged the winner of a P500 prize.

Afterward, they returned to Room 2209 where Christine realized that the prize wasn't P1,500 as she had earlier thought. They shared a laugh over it and that was the last conversation that Gigo recalled Christine being part of.

The group also bonded over TikTok and Bigo, before the party proceeded late into the night.

Everyone tried different types of whiskey and tequila. Asked about the speculated presence of a party drug that night, Gigo said nothing came to mind.

"Wala po akong nakitang nagti-take...Hindi ko rin alam saan galing 'yun. Very allergic po ako sa drugs."

Gigo got intoxicated around 1 or 2 in the morning and slept at around 3 or 4. He would wake up to the nightmare which the entire country now struggles to overcome.