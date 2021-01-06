KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Truth is on our side': Claire dela Fuente defends son in Christine Dacera's case
Singer and businesswoman Claire Dela Fuente
Claire Dela Fuente via Facebook
'Truth is on our side': Claire dela Fuente defends son in Christine Dacera's case
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 6, 2021 - 1:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran singer Claire dela Fuente said that her son will be cleared in the alleged rape and homicide case of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

Claire’s son Gregorio Angelo de Guzman was one of the identified suspects in the death of the Philippine Airline crew member.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Claire said she understands the feelings of Christine’s mother, Sharon, but asked her to be reasonable.

“I feel sorry for her. Naintindihan ko totally ang nararamdaman niya, 'yung rage, I understand that. Sobrang masakit para sa isang ina ang mawalan bigla ng anak. 'Di ko rin kakayanin," she said.

“Pero sana naman may balancing act, maging resonable tayo para 'di tayo makasakit ng mga inosente at makapagbiktima ng ibang tao. Let’s not put innocent people in jail!

The singer also said that the truth is on their side.

“This is so unfair but I know that God has a reason for all of this... The truth is on our side and I am confident na malulusutan ito ng anak ko,” she said.

Claire said that her son was the one who performed the cardiopulmonary resuscitation to the victim that why it’s illogical to accuse his son of killing the victim.

“Siya ang nag-CPR sa kanya. Gusto niya talagang mabuhay 'yung tao, kaya siya tumawag sa akin that time. Iyak siya nang iyak. He was so frustrated because he wanted to save her life but was not able to,” Claire said.  

“Pairalin naman natin ang logic! At hindi totoo na nagtatago ang anak ko. From the start, andiyan lang siya following police advisory. At ano 'yung case na provisional homicide rape? Ngayon ko lang narinig yon. Together with our lawyer, I am here to support my son!” she added. 

Claire's son, Gregorio Angelo, said the accusation that he raped Christine was “absurd” because he is gay.

“Bakla po ako. Hindi po ako nakipagtalik sa babae, never in my life,” he said.

HOMICIDE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: How gaming stopped Alden Richards from 'Goin' Crazy'
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Kapuso actor Alden Richards revealed that gaming saved him from anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Bea Alonzo predicted to marry someone 'matured' in thinking and whose 'love is true'
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo shared her realizations in life as she claimed that 2021 will be a spiritual year for her.
Entertainment
fbfb
Pinoy Big Brother housemate evicted after remark on ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Russu Laurente, the "Bunsong Boksingero" of General Santos City, was evicted after only receiving 4.39% of viewers' vote...
Entertainment
fbfb
Frankie Pangilinan seeks justice for flight attendant, calls to stop victim-shaming anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Singer Frankie Pangilinan reiterated that rape exists because of rapists as she seeks justice for slain flight attendant Christine...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano mistaken as Momoland's Nancy
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The Filipino actress responded classily to the post, correcting the information while complimenting the K-pop star.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Next Bea and John Lloyd? Kira Balinger, Grae Fernandez react
By Jan Milo Severo | 17 hours ago
Kapamilya love team Kira Balinger and Grae Fernandez admitted that they felt humbled when people compared them to Bea Alonzo...
Entertainment
fbfb
April Boy Regino biopic in the works
By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
The life of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon April Boy Regino will be soon turned into a biographical film.
Entertainment
fbfb
'It's time': Janella Salvador, Markus Paterson post cryptic baby photos
By Ratziel San Juan | 21 hours ago
The couple had been the subject of pregnancy rumors since revealing their relationship in September 2020.
Entertainment
fbfb
Internet users share mixed reactions over ABS-CBN franchise renewal bill
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Social media users had mixed emotions on Senate President Vicente Sotto III's filing of a bill on reviving the franchise of...
Entertainment
fbfb
Enrique Gil writes sweet birthday message for his 'paradise' Liza Soberano
By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
Liza celebrated her 23rd birthday in a resort in Siargao with Enrique and her family.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with