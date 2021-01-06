'Truth is on our side': Claire dela Fuente defends son in Christine Dacera's case

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran singer Claire dela Fuente said that her son will be cleared in the alleged rape and homicide case of flight attendant Christine Dacera.

Claire’s son Gregorio Angelo de Guzman was one of the identified suspects in the death of the Philippine Airline crew member.

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Claire said she understands the feelings of Christine’s mother, Sharon, but asked her to be reasonable.

“I feel sorry for her. Naintindihan ko totally ang nararamdaman niya, 'yung rage, I understand that. Sobrang masakit para sa isang ina ang mawalan bigla ng anak. 'Di ko rin kakayanin," she said.

“Pero sana naman may balancing act, maging resonable tayo para 'di tayo makasakit ng mga inosente at makapagbiktima ng ibang tao. Let’s not put innocent people in jail!

The singer also said that the truth is on their side.

“This is so unfair but I know that God has a reason for all of this... The truth is on our side and I am confident na malulusutan ito ng anak ko,” she said.

Claire said that her son was the one who performed the cardiopulmonary resuscitation to the victim that why it’s illogical to accuse his son of killing the victim.

“Siya ang nag-CPR sa kanya. Gusto niya talagang mabuhay 'yung tao, kaya siya tumawag sa akin that time. Iyak siya nang iyak. He was so frustrated because he wanted to save her life but was not able to,” Claire said.

“Pairalin naman natin ang logic! At hindi totoo na nagtatago ang anak ko. From the start, andiyan lang siya following police advisory. At ano 'yung case na provisional homicide rape? Ngayon ko lang narinig yon. Together with our lawyer, I am here to support my son!” she added.

Claire's son, Gregorio Angelo, said the accusation that he raped Christine was “absurd” because he is gay.

“Bakla po ako. Hindi po ako nakipagtalik sa babae, never in my life,” he said.