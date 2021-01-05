Enrique Gil writes sweet birthday message for his 'paradise' Liza Soberano

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Enrique Gil penned a short but sweet birthday message for his on- and off-cam partner Liza Soberano.

In his Instagram account, Enrique posted a photo of him and Liza embracing in a beach.

Related Stories Liza Soberano mistaken as Momoland's Nancy

“We may be in an island far away but my paradise is always with you. Happy Birthday my love! 23 to infinity,” Enrique wrote.

Liza celebrated her 23rd birthday in a resort in Siargao with Enrique and her family.

Celebrities such as Erich Gonzales, Kim Chiu, Janine Gutierrez, Elisse Joson, Rayver Cruz and Andrew E, to name a few, greeted Liza on her special day. She then thanked everyone who wished her a happy birthday.

“Thank you so much for all the greetings and wishes,” Liza wrote.