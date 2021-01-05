Enrique Gil writes sweet birthday message for his 'paradise' Liza Soberano

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Enrique Gil penned a short but sweet birthday message for his on- and off-cam partner Liza Soberano.
In his Instagram account, Enrique posted a photo of him and Liza embracing in a beach.
“We may be in an island far away but my paradise is always with you. Happy Birthday my love! 23 to infinity,” Enrique wrote.
Liza celebrated her 23rd birthday in a resort in Siargao with Enrique and her family.
Celebrities such as Erich Gonzales, Kim Chiu, Janine Gutierrez, Elisse Joson, Rayver Cruz and Andrew E, to name a few, greeted Liza on her special day. She then thanked everyone who wished her a happy birthday.
“Thank you so much for all the greetings and wishes,” Liza wrote.
