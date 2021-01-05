KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Enrique Gil writes sweet birthday message for his 'paradise' Liza Soberano
LizQuen in Siargao
Enrique Gil via Instagram
Enrique Gil writes sweet birthday message for his 'paradise' Liza Soberano
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - January 5, 2021 - 3:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Enrique Gil penned a short but sweet birthday message for his on- and off-cam partner Liza Soberano.

In his Instagram account, Enrique posted a photo of him and Liza embracing in a beach.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Enrique Gil (@enriquegil17)

 

“We may be in an island far away but my paradise is always with you. Happy Birthday my love! 23 to infinity,” Enrique wrote.

Liza celebrated her 23rd birthday in a resort in Siargao with Enrique and her family.

Celebrities such as Erich Gonzales, Kim Chiu, Janine Gutierrez, Elisse Joson, Rayver Cruz and Andrew E, to name a few, greeted Liza on her special day. She then thanked everyone who wished her a happy birthday.

“Thank you so much for all the greetings and wishes,” Liza wrote.

 

ENRIQUE GIL LIZA SOBERANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pinoy Big Brother housemate evicted after remark on ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Russu Laurente, the "Bunsong Boksingero" of General Santos City, was evicted after only receiving 4.39% of viewers' vote...
Entertainment
fbfb
Frankie Pangilinan seeks justice for flight attendant, calls to stop victim-shaming anew
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Singer Frankie Pangilinan reiterated that rape exists because of rapists as she seeks justice for slain flight attendant Christine...
Entertainment
fbfb
Toni Gonzaga defends evicted PBB housemate who supported ABS-CBN shutdown
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya TV host Toni Gonzaga asked social media users to forgive evicted Pinoy Big Brother housemate Russu Laurente who...
Entertainment
fbfb
Miriam: It’s another miracle!
By Ricky Lo | 16 hours ago
The first was a miracle. And so is the second.
Entertainment
fbfb
'Gerald Anderson, is that you?': Julia Barretto's new post with a man intrigues netizens
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Julia Barretto's latest social media post captured the attention of social media users after they noticed...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Tagpuan: A representation of the realities of life
By Boy Abunda | 16 hours ago
The Alternative Vision Cinemas-produced movie Tagpuan, one of the 10 entries to this year’s Metro Manila Film Festival,...
Entertainment
fbfb
From flirting to 'doggie': Ellen Adarna goes viral anew for relationship tips
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress-model Ellen Adarna’s new relationship tips trended on social media recently.
Entertainment
fbfb
'I love you, Koala': Sam Milby surprises Catriona Gray on birthday
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actor Sam Milby made a surprise virtual appearance on TV5's variety show "Sunday Noontime Live" to greet his...
Entertainment
fbfb
San Juan mayor's daughter missed holidays with family to enter PBB house
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
The firstborn of Francis and Keri Zamora, Amanda works as a model who has graced both runways and glossies.
Entertainment
fbfb
LIST: Stars to watch out for in 2021
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 day ago
These rising names gave us a taste of their potential and left us wanting more in 2021.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with