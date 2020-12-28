KOREAN WAVE
Bagging major awards, 'Fan Girl' is MMFF's biggest winner
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 28, 2020 - 9:31am

MANILA, Philippines — Antoinette Jadaone’s “Fan Girl” emerged as the top winning film at the recently concluded Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF), winning eight categories including Best Actor for Paulo Avelino and Best Actress for Charlie Dizon.

The film about an obsessed teenager who spent a night with her celebrity idol also bagged the awards for Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Screenplay, Best Picture, Best Director for Antoinette.

Antoinette, who also wrote the movie, said in her acceptance speech how adults need to show the younger generation who should they idolize.

"Sana lagi nating isipin na palakihin natin ang mga kabataan sa mapagpalayang Pilipinas, na ang kabataan ng pag-asa ng bayan at tayong mga matatanda ang dapat nagbibigay sa kabataan nito sa Pilipinas ng dapat nilang hangaan," Antoinette said.

Here is the full list of winners of this year’s MMFF:

BEST VIRTUAL FLOAT

First place: "Magikland"

Second place: "Isa Pang Bahaghari"

Third place: "Fan Girl"

BEST STUDENT SHORT FILM

"Paano Maging Babae," De La Salle College of Saint Benilde

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Richard Francia, Ryan Grimarez (Central Digital Lab) for "Magikland"

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Ericson Navarro (Magikland)

BEST MUSICAL SCORE

Emerzon Texon (Magikland)

BEST EDITING

Benjamin Tolentino (Fan Girl)

BEST ORIGINAL THEME SONG

"Ulan" by Jhay Cura/ Pau Protacio (The Boy Foretold by the Stars)

BEST SOUND

Vincent Villa (Fan Girl)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Neil Daza (Fan Girl)

FPJ MEMORIAL AWARD

"Magikland"

GATPUNO ANTONIO J. VILLEGAS CULTURAL AWARDS

"Suarez: The Healing Priest"

GENDER SENSITIVITY AWARD

"The Boy Foretold by the Stars"

BEST SCREENPLAY

Antoinette Jadaone (Fan Girl)

BEST CHILD PEFORMER

Seiyo Masunaga (The Missing)

 

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Shaina Magdayao (Tagpuan)

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Michael de Mesa (Isa Pang Bahaghari)

BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Paulo Avelino (Fan Girl)

BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Charlie Dizon (Fan Girl)

BEST DIRECTOR

Antoinette Jadaone (Fan Girl)

BEST PICTURE

"Fan Girl"

Second place: "The Boy Foretold by the Stars"

Third Place: "Tagpuan"

ANTOINETTE JAODANE BEST PICTURE FAN GIRL METRO MANILA FILM FESTIVAL MMFF 2020 TAGPUAN THE BOY FORETOLD BY THE STARS
Sponsored
