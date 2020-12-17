Jessy Mendiola fires back at jewelry brand claiming credit for engagement ring

MANILA, Philippines — Kapatid TV host Jessy Mendiola revealed that she and boyfriend Luis Manzano have broken up last May but fixed things up that’s why they are now engaged.

In Jessy’s vlog titled “The truth behind the ring,” the actress said that Radiant Lux Jewelry, the company claiming that they were the original creators of the ring, broke client privilege by telling her about the ring.

"While Radiant Lux Jewelry is claiming that they were the original creators of the ring, the jeweler of the said jewelry shop broke client privilege by telling me about the ring way BEFORE Luis got the chance to propose, ruining what was supposed to be one of the greatest surprises in my life," Jessy wrote in the video description of the video.

In the video, Jessy turned emotional, narrating how the supposed surprise of her life was spoiled.

“Can you imagine the feeling ng isang babae na hindi kayo ayos ng boyfriend mo tapos pinasuot sa iyo iyong ring? Na naisip mo what could have been na if OK kaya kami ni Luis, magpro-propose kaya siya?” Jessy said.

“Nawala sa amin ‘yung feeling of excitement na luluhod ‘yung lalaki sa harap mo, kinakabahan, hindi niya alam anong sasabihin sa ‘yo, tapos tatanungin ka niya ng, ‘Will you marry me?’ Nawala sa amin ‘yun,” she added.

The actress also explained why she decided to re-design the ring together with another jeweler. Jessy said that she and Luis both agreed to reset the ring "to erase unfortunate memories and start anew."

"We do not see anything wrong with having the ring reset because it is our right. On the other hand, claiming that the ring design is yours even if it is OBVIOUSLY already a completely different design is misleading," she said. — Video from Jessy Mendiola via YouTube

