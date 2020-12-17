KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Jessy Mendiola fires back at jewelry brand claiming credit for engagement ring
Jessy Mendiola turning emotional because of the mishap surrounding her engagement ring.
Jessy Mendiola via YouTube, screen grab
Jessy Mendiola fires back at jewelry brand claiming credit for engagement ring
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 17, 2020 - 12:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapatid TV host Jessy Mendiola revealed that she and boyfriend Luis Manzano have broken up last May but fixed things up that’s why they are now engaged.

In Jessy’s vlog titled “The truth behind the ring,” the actress said that Radiant Lux Jewelry, the company claiming that they were the original creators of the ring, broke client privilege by telling her about the ring.

 

 

"While Radiant Lux Jewelry is claiming that they were the original creators of the ring, the jeweler of the said jewelry shop broke client privilege by telling me about the ring way BEFORE Luis got the chance to propose, ruining what was supposed to be one of the greatest surprises in my life," Jessy wrote in the video description of the video.

In the video, Jessy turned emotional, narrating how the supposed surprise of her life was spoiled.

“Can you imagine the feeling ng isang babae na hindi kayo ayos ng boyfriend mo tapos pinasuot sa iyo iyong ring? Na naisip mo what could have been na if OK kaya kami ni Luis, magpro-propose kaya siya?” Jessy said.

“Nawala sa amin ‘yung feeling of excitement na luluhod ‘yung lalaki sa harap mo, kinakabahan, hindi niya alam anong sasabihin sa ‘yo, tapos tatanungin ka niya ng, ‘Will you marry me?’ Nawala sa amin ‘yun,” she added.

The actress also explained why she decided to re-design the ring together with another jeweler. Jessy said that she and Luis both agreed to reset the ring "to erase unfortunate memories and start anew."

"We do not see anything wrong with having the ring reset because it is our right. On the other hand, claiming that the ring design is yours even if it is OBVIOUSLY already a completely different design is misleading," she said. — Video from Jessy Mendiola via YouTube

RELATED: Luis Manzano replies to jewelry brand's allegations over Jessy Mendiola's engagement ring

JESSY MENDIOLA LUIS MANZANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Anthony Taberna falls victim to theft amid daughter's fight vs leukemia
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Radio broadcaster Anthony Taberna turned emotional upon revealing that her coffee shop was robbed by his trusted employe...
Entertainment
fbfb
KC is a Lola’s girl
By Ricky Lo | 14 hours ago
Perhaps not many people know that KC Concepion has put up a jewelry business (made-to-order, limited-edition pieces) inspired...
Entertainment
fbfb
How Vivian erased the stigma
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
Touted as Body Beautiful, the current Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) director-general proved that she could rise above...
Entertainment
fbfb
Chris Columbus brings Harry Potter ‘scale’ to The Christmas Chronicles 2
By Nathalie Tomada | 7 days ago
Filmmaker Chris Columbus said that he treated The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two with the same respect, integrity and scale...
Entertainment
fbfb
Luis Manzano replies to jewelry brand's allegations over Jessy Mendiola's engagement ring
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
The ring was allegedly worth almost P5 million, but this has not been confirmed yet by the couple.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Japan man probed over insults tied to Netflix star Hana Kimura's suicide
32 minutes ago
Japanese police said Thursday they have referred a man to prosecutors over online abuse he directed at Hana Kimura, a reality...
Entertainment
fbfb
WATCH: SB19 caps off 2020 as first SEA act on Billboard Top Social 50 Artists
By Kata Dayanghirang | 1 hour ago
SB19 is proving to be the kings of P-Pop as the quintet welcomed December with awards.
Entertainment
fbfb
Kris Aquino recalls horror story after wearing Santa costume 'a la Mariah Carey' for first time
By Kata Dayanghirang | 3 hours ago
"Everything that happened made us realize to be grateful for blessings and not take them for granted."
Entertainment
fbfb
GMA gives Richard Yap a grand welcome
By Kata Dayanghirang | 3 hours ago
GMA officially confirmed the transfer of the 53-year-old actor who rose to fame by playing the romantic lead fondly called...
Entertainment
fbfb
Sponsored
For Sunshine Cruz, age is nothing but a number as she stays youthful and fit
By Gerald Dizon | 4 hours ago
Sunshine Cruz, now 43, is here to inspire us that age is nothing but a number. Yes, it comes with a different set of challenges...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with