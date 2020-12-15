Luis Manzano replies to jewelry brand's allegations over Jessy Mendiola's engagement ring

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Luis Manzano responded to a jewelry shop claiming that it did not receive proper credit for the engagement ring of Luis' fiancée Jessy Mendiola.

Jessy is brand ambassador of jewelry brand Manila Diamond Studio, and she showed her engagement ring in a social media post about the engagement last December 12.

Radiant Jewelry, however, released a statement yesterday, claiming that its team was the original creators of the ring.

“It is unfortunate that a company would insinuate a work for something they did not do. We feel the need to inform the public that this is our work. We are the original creators of the engagement ring of Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano,” the jewelry label said.

“In our opinion taking credit for something they did not do is detrimental to the industry that ring makers who put their heart and soul [into] their pieces. Such a post or announcement is very misleading and unethical,” it added.

Luis explained their side on the comments section of the jewelry brand's post, confirming reports that Jessy and Manila Diamond Studio are the ones that designed the final engagement ring.

"So, the the final design on Jessy’s finger was from her own design and @maniladiamondstudio, not the one made by Radiant ;)," he said, promising to post a new vlog soon about his "unique" proposal.

The ring was allegedly worth almost P5 million, but this has not been confirmed yet by the couple.

RELATED: #JessGotLucky: Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola are engaged