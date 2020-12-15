KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Luis Manzano replies to jewelry brand's allegations over Jessy Mendiola's engagement ring
Engaged celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola
Jessy Mendiola via Instagram
Luis Manzano replies to jewelry brand's allegations over Jessy Mendiola's engagement ring
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 15, 2020 - 4:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya TV host Luis Manzano responded to a jewelry shop claiming that it did not receive proper credit for the engagement ring of Luis' fiancée Jessy Mendiola.

Jessy is brand ambassador of jewelry brand Manila Diamond Studio, and she showed her engagement ring in a social media post about the engagement last December 12.

 

 

Radiant Jewelry, however, released a statement yesterday, claiming that its team was the original creators of the ring.

 

 

“It is unfortunate that a company would insinuate a work for something they did not do. We feel the need to inform the public that this is our work. We are the original creators of the engagement ring of Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano,” the jewelry label said.

“In our opinion taking credit for something they did not do is detrimental to the industry that ring makers who put their heart and soul [into] their pieces. Such a post or announcement is very misleading and unethical,” it added.

Luis explained their side on the comments section of the jewelry brand's post, confirming reports that Jessy and Manila Diamond Studio are the ones that designed the final engagement ring.

"So, the the final design on Jessy’s finger was from her own design and @maniladiamondstudio, not the one made by Radiant ;)," he said, promising to post a new vlog soon about his "unique" proposal.

The ring was allegedly worth almost P5 million, but this has not been confirmed yet by the couple.

RELATED: #JessGotLucky: Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola are engaged

JESSY MENDIOLA LUIS MANZANO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
'#BabalikDinAngABSCBN' trends as ABS-CBN restores long-time shows
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
An ABS-CBN employee revealed that some of the retrenched workers are now coming back to work with the Kapamilya network.
Entertainment
fbfb
New York before COVID
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
No lockdown. No social distancing. No restrictions. And nobody was wearing face masks and face shields.
Entertainment
fbfb
Ben&Ben's 'Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay' music video with KathNiel explained
By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
Actor and spoken word artist Juan Miguel Severo explained the music video of OPM band Ben&Ben featuring Kapamilya love team...
Entertainment
fbfb
A very special Christmas
2 days ago
The pandemic won’t stop the Pangilinans from celebrating. ‘But things will not be the same,’ says Maricel...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘White Christmas!’
By Joey de Leon | 2 days ago
Malapit na Christmas at mukhang aking Pasko
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Nadine Lustre unfazed by Viva's new lawsuit
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 hours ago
Viva Artists Agency (VAA) filed a complaint at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court last December 11 against actress...
Entertainment
fbfb
Luis & Jessy: Meant to be
By Ricky Lo | 5 hours ago
First, a correction: Their term of endearment is actually “How How” and not “Haw Haw” as some people...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Infinity and beyond': Chris Evans to voice Buzz Lightyear in new Pixar film
By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Disney Pixar announced that "Avengers" star Chris Evans will be the voice of the original Buzz Lightyear in an upcoming...
Entertainment
fbfb
Glenn Close, Amy Adams deserve Oscar buzz for performances in Hillbilly Elegy
By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
If you want to be inspired, have a good cry and just be filled with hope after watching a film, especially during this time,...
Entertainment
fbfb
British spy thriller author John le Carre dies aged 89
1 day ago
The author, whose real name was David Cornwell, wrote 25 novels and one memoir in a career spanning six decades, selling some...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with