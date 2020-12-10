'Nakapagpakain siya ng 8K people': Kim Chiu explains why 'Bawal Lumabas' made her cry

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu explained why she became emotional upon learning that her viral “Bawal Lumabas” has become a TV series.

During her recent exclusive contract signing with Star Magic, Kim said she became emotional because she never thought her controversial YouTube vlog will not only turn into a blockbuster song, but also because it enabled her to help feed families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Parang nag-flashback lang siya. Hindi naman daw nakakaiyak yung 'Bawal Lumabas: The Series' na showing na sa December 14 sa iWant pero parang, 'Shocks nakagawa ako ng series.' 'Shocks naging kanta siya, shocks naging dance challenge siya at naging T-shirt siya, at nakapagpakain siya ng 8,000 people,' so masaya,” Kim said.

“Parang bumalik lang na 'Sa'n ba 'to galing, bakit ba ko nagkaroon ng series?' Pero I'm very happy, sobrang kong happy sa Dreamscape, Sir Deo, for believing in me and sa paggawa ng 'Bawal Lumabas' The Series na Pasko feels. I'm very happy to end the 'Bawal Lumabas' era with this one. It's about family, love, forgiveness and happiness."

Also, partly because of "Bawal Lumabas," Kim is one of the Filipino celebrities who landed in Forbes Asia’s latest 100 Digital Stars list alongside Hollywood stars like Hugh Grant, Rebecca Wilson and Chris Hemsworth, and K-pop superstars Blackpink and BTS.

Kim aims to bring warmth and laughter to the whole family this holiday season with a special story about love and togetherness in the iWantTFC original “Bawal Lumabas: The Series,” which is set to premiere on the streaming service on December 14.

Viewers may be able to relate to the story of Emerald (Kim), an overseas worker who has been employed in various countries to support her family financially. Because her parents had already passed away, Eme has to work extra hard to fulfill her parents' wishes for her siblings.

After her latest employment contract expires, Emerald returns to the Philippines to reunite with her siblings Onyx (Paulo Angeles), Ruby (Trina Legaspi) and Jade (Francine Diaz) for the holidays.

When she comes home, however, she realizes that the result of her sacrifices is the sad reality that her siblings have already grown distant toward her.

Disheartened by the fact that she does not know them anymore, especially her rebel sister Jade, Emerald attempts to get closer to her by becoming her classmate. But to make things more complicated, Emerald finds out that their teacher is her ex-boyfriend (Rafael Rosell).

Emerald’s plan completely backfires as she tries to meddle with Jade’s decisions, including her relationship with her sister’s suitor Kevin (Kyle Echarri). Her misunderstandings with Jade will also cause her relationship with Onyx and Ruby to turn sour.

“Nag-flashback sa akin lahat simula nag-start ang ‘Bawal Lumabas.’ One mistake won’t define you as a person,” Kim said in her Instagram video where she can be seen as turning emotional while watching the series' trailer.

“When you make a mistake, don’t look back at it long... ‘Mistakes’ are lessons of wisdom. The past cannot be changed. The future is yet in your power.”

