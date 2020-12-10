KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Nakapagpakain siya ng 8K people': Kim Chiu explains why 'Bawal Lumabas' made her cry
Kim Chiu breaks down in tears while watching the 'Bawal Lumabas: The Series.'
Kim Chiu via Instagram, screengrab by ABS-CBN/Released
'Nakapagpakain siya ng 8K people': Kim Chiu explains why 'Bawal Lumabas' made her cry
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 10, 2020 - 1:43pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu explained why she became emotional upon learning that her viral “Bawal Lumabas” has become a TV series.

During her recent exclusive contract signing with Star Magic, Kim said she became emotional because she never thought her controversial YouTube vlog will not only turn into a blockbuster song, but also because it enabled her to help feed families affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Parang nag-flashback lang siya. Hindi naman daw nakakaiyak yung 'Bawal Lumabas: The Series' na showing na sa December 14 sa iWant pero parang, 'Shocks nakagawa ako ng series.' 'Shocks naging kanta siya, shocks naging dance challenge siya at naging T-shirt siya, at nakapagpakain siya ng 8,000 people,' so masaya,” Kim said.  

“Parang bumalik lang na 'Sa'n ba 'to galing, bakit ba ko nagkaroon ng series?' Pero I'm very happy, sobrang kong happy sa Dreamscape, Sir Deo, for believing in me and sa paggawa ng 'Bawal Lumabas' The Series na Pasko feels. I'm very happy to end the 'Bawal Lumabas' era with this one. It's about family, love, forgiveness and happiness."

Also, partly because of "Bawal Lumabas," Kim is one of the Filipino celebrities who landed in Forbes Asia’s latest 100 Digital Stars list alongside Hollywood stars like Hugh Grant, Rebecca Wilson and Chris Hemsworth, and K-pop superstars Blackpink and BTS. 

Related: Pinoy celebrities among Forbes top digital stars

Kim aims to bring warmth and laughter to the whole family this holiday season with a special story about love and togetherness in the iWantTFC original “Bawal Lumabas: The Series,” which is set to premiere on the streaming service on December 14.

Viewers may be able to relate to the story of Emerald (Kim), an overseas worker who has been employed in various countries to support her family financially. Because her parents had already passed away, Eme has to work extra hard to fulfill her parents' wishes for her siblings.

After her latest employment contract expires, Emerald returns to the Philippines to reunite with her siblings Onyx (Paulo Angeles), Ruby (Trina Legaspi) and Jade (Francine Diaz) for the holidays.

When she comes home, however, she realizes that the result of her sacrifices is the sad reality that her siblings have already grown distant toward her.

Disheartened by the fact that she does not know them anymore, especially her rebel sister Jade, Emerald attempts to get closer to her by becoming her classmate. But to make things more complicated, Emerald finds out that their teacher is her ex-boyfriend (Rafael Rosell).

Emerald’s plan completely backfires as she tries to meddle with Jade’s decisions, including her relationship with her sister’s suitor Kevin (Kyle Echarri). Her misunderstandings with Jade will also cause her relationship with Onyx and Ruby to turn sour.

“Nag-flashback sa akin lahat simula nag-start ang ‘Bawal Lumabas.’ One mistake won’t define you as a person,” Kim said in her Instagram video where she can be seen as turning emotional while watching the series' trailer. 

“When you make a mistake, don’t look back at it long... ‘Mistakes’ are lessons of wisdom. The past cannot be changed. The future is yet in your power.”

RELATED: Why Kim Chiu stays with Star Magic despite 'big offers' to move

KIM CHIU
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Carlos Agassi, Nikki Valdez rushed to hospital for separate accidents
By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
He reminded everyone to stay safe and always be thankful — wherever they are, even if they are just at home.
Entertainment
fbfb
'#BabalikDinAngABSCBN' trends as ABS-CBN rehires retrenched employees
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
An ABS-CBN employee revealed that some of the retrenched workers are now coming back to work with the Kapamilya network.
Entertainment
fbfb
G or C? Netizens debate over meaning of Julia Barretto's necklace pendant
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“OMG yung pendant. I’m so kilig eeeee. Hahaha. Love love love."
Entertainment
fbfb
Why Kim Chiu stays with Star Magic despite 'big offers' to move
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu renewed her exclusive contract as a Star Magic talent last week.
Entertainment
fbfb
'John Lloyd left the group': Ellen Adarna reveals Elias thinks Piolo Pascual is his dad
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
On-leave model and actress Ellen Adarna burst into laughter after her son Elias told her who is his father.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Jane De Leon addresses those who still do not like her to be 'Darna'
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
Kapamilya actress Jane De Leon revealed how she handles bashers who still cannot accept her as the new Darna.
Entertainment
fbfb
Jameson & Joao find roles in Lockdown Romance relatable
By Ricky Lo | 15 hours ago
No second thought at all when Jameson Blake and Joao Constancia were offered Star Cinema’s My Lockdown Romance, yet...
Entertainment
fbfb
My Lockdown Romance: A welcome addition to the local BL scene
By Boy Abunda | 15 hours ago
Admit it, Pinoy-flavored Boys’ Love has gone stratospheric that it is now dominating the content of series product...
Entertainment
fbfb
Chris Columbus brings Harry Potter ‘scale’ to The Christmas Chronicles 2
By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Filmmaker Chris Columbus said that he treated The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two with the same respect, integrity and scale...
Entertainment
fbfb
Yoko Ono urges gun control on 40th anniversary of John Lennon's death
1 day ago
John Lennon's widow Yoko Ono on Tuesday marked the 40th anniversary of the legendary musician's shock murder with a call for...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with