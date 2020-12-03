KOREAN WAVE
Matteo Guidicelli shares dream for Sarah Geronimo, Mommy Divine's family
Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli at their August 30 virtual concert for Landers Superstore's anniversary.
Landers Superstore via Facebook
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2020 - 7:54pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli admitted that his wedding with "Popstar Royalty" Sarah Geronimo would have been complete with the attendance of Sarah's family.

In his recent interview with Toni Gonzaga for her YouTube channel, Matteo said it will come in God’s time.

“Of course, that would have completed my wife’s dream. In God’s time… in time… to be positive, things will heal, things will be better," Matteo said.

When asked by Toni if he saw him and his family having dinner with Sarah her family, Matteo said he imagined that all the time.

“Oh, my gosh, I imagine it all the time. I imagine it all the time. Not just for me but, obviously, of course, primarily for my wife. But also for my family, my parents. I believe our parents raised us up and worked so hard for us that, one day, they could marry a woman and man, and two families combined, di ba? Having a drink together and pasta together,” he said.

“I think that’s our family’s dream. One day, one day it will happen. Seriously, when I see Sarah happy, when I see Sarah independent, when I see Sarah enjoying, laughing, talagang [it] completes me ba. When the day comes and everything is united, I think she should be the happiest and most complete person. One day."

RELATED: Matteo Guidicelli reveals planned 'second wedding' with Sarah Geronimo

