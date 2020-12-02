KOREAN WAVE
Matteo Guidicelli reveals planned 'second wedding' with Sarah Geronimo
Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - December 2, 2020 - 5:58pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actor Matteo Guidicelli revealed that there was supposed to be another wedding with wife Sarah Geronimo but it didn't push through because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his interview with Toni Gonzaga on her latest vlog on her YouTube channel, Matteo said everything was planned about the second wedding.

“A week before lockdown, Feb. 20, 2020, we got married. A very small wedding. A week after, was supposed to be our wedding with our friends. But lockdown happened. Everything was planned, Toni,” Matteo revealed.

He added that his dream wedding is a military wedding but Sarah wanted a very private ceremony.

“My dream was to really have a ‘wedding-wedding,’ especially a military wedding, it was my dream. With all my relatives, friends, everyone that was with me since day one,” he said.

“Her naman, very private, very private. She really wanted a private, solemn, with just family and loved ones there,” he added.

The couple’s “secret wedding” held last February in Taguig was marred with controversy when Sarah’s mom Divine crashed on her daughter’s wedding. Matteo, however, said that it was the best day of his life.

“At the end of the day, it was a beautiful day with two people synergizing together, becoming as one. That was one of the best days of my life. It wasn’t perfect but I consider it the best day of my life,” Matteo said.

