Cha-Cha heralds Christmas via an upbeat, sentimental single

MANILA, Philippines — Cha-Cha Cañete joins other singing voices to herald the Yuletide season with Pasko Pa Rin. The 16-year-old former Goin’ Bulilit mainstay sings about Christmas set in this unprecedented time and reminds all about the thrill and joy it brings.

“The single is about the true meaning of Christmas,” said Cha-Cha in a recent presscon via Zoom, “especially now na nagbago na ang sitwasyon (we now live in the new normal). There are people who get stressed by the situation and many suffer. Hopefully, it will bring joy to the listeners para malaman nila na kahit ano man ang magbago, kahit ano man ang mangyari, ang pasko ay pasko pa rin.”

Christmas is Christmas, with or without pandemic. As the classic song goes, it’s the most wonderful time of the year, and if I may add, it should be celebrated with a grateful heart.

This year’s Holiday celebrations are far different as compared to previous ones since mass gatherings are still not allowed but more meaningful for Filipinos have each other to surpass this global health crisis. Cha-Cha will agree with it.

“We have to remember that Christmas is the birth of Jesus Christ,” said she. “It is what we really celebrate. Even without big celebrations to attend to, (my Christmas remains) OK because kasama ko pa rin ang family ko. Lagi nating tandaan na pwede namang bumawi next year (we always remember that we can still catch up or make up for it next year), (that we) keep the fighting spirit (alive) and patuloy lang (that we carry on).” Through Pasko Pa Rin, Cha-cha wants listeners to remain optimistic “kahit may pagbabago.”

“I enjoy singing, which is my talent since I was a kid,” said Cha-Cha, “’yung nag-pe-perform ako sa harap ng pamilya ko, mag-mi-mini-mini-concert ako. Of course, it has been developed through (the years by attending singing) lessons, dun na ako nag-enjoy. With acting, I need to be flexible and versatile as an artist. If there are acting gigs that will come my way, I will accept them, for as long as it is appropriate to my fanbase, which is mostly bata, na sana maka-relate pa rin sila sa gagawin ko.”

Meanwhile, the melody, beat, lyrics and packaging of Pasko Pa Rin suit her. Cha-Cha can connect with mature and young listeners.

“I like this song for me,” she said. “Sixteen is like a middle age… I feel this song is appropriate to my age. For the listeners, they will understand that it is perfect for my age, hindi (ito) masyadong mature, hindi ito rin masyadong pambata. It’s in the middle. I think it’s perfect for me.”

Based on the information provided by Cha-Cha’s team to the media, Pasko Pa Rin, written by composer Jungee Marcelo, is described as upbeat and danceable, yet sentimental, and Cha-Cha’s voice quality, as netizens and some media members put it, is similar to that of Sarah G and Janella Salvador.

Prior to this recording assignment, Cha-Cha released her debut single Bakit o Bakit and an album in 2012. Five years after, she had her Wish Bus stint with the rendition of Fight Song that went viral. Cha-Cha also competed in the 2014 Europop in Berlin Germany and 2013 World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles. She represented the country in the ChildAid Asia Malaysia concert.

“Genre-wise, I’m not yet sure what I’m inclined or my favorite (type of music) to do in the future,” she said. “I just want to experiment. I haven’t known yet the limits of my voice and what I know is that I can do more… Kung ano man ang kakayanin ng boses ko, yun lang (muna).”

For now, let’s add Cha-Cha’s Pasko Pa Rin in our Christmas playlist.

(Released by Star Music, Pasko Pa Rin is now streamed on Spotify, Apple Music and Deezer and its music video can be accessed via https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MlBERjMffm0.)