Judy Ann Santos reacts to 'Mindanao' as Philippines' official Oscars 2021 entry
'Mindanao' was the biggest winner of MMFF 2019 for winning Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Float, among others.
SM Cinemas/Released
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 24, 2020 - 8:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — War drama "Mindanao" has been chosen as the country's representative to the International Film Feature category of the 93rd Academy Awards.

The good news was announced by Film Academy of the Philippines director general Vivian Velez through a Facebook post of the organization on Tuesday.

 
Posted by Vivian Velez on Monday, November 23, 2020

 

"We are pleased to announce the selection of the feature film, 'Mindanao,' as the Philippines' official entry to the 93rd OSCARS International Feature Film category," Vivian wrote. 

"Mindanao won best picture in the most recent Metro Manila Film Festival and featured Judy Ann Santos and Allen Dizon as the lead actors, directed by Brillante Mendoza," she added. 

The film won the Best Picture category at last year's Metro Manila Film Festival. It was directed by Brillante Mendoza and stars Judy Ann Santos and Allen Dizon. 

Judy Ann is thankful.for the recognition as she congratulated the crew behind the movie. 

"Sooo much to be grateful for.. congratulations team mindanao! Thank you," she wrote on Instagram. 

 

 

"Mindanao" won 11 awards at last year's MMFF, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Float, as well as Best Sound, Best Visual Effects, and Best Child Performer for Yuna Tangog.

The movie, which was Santos' first MMFF film in seven years, vies to become the country's first ever Oscar-nominated foreign film.

Since 1982, the Philippines has been submitting entries to the Oscars but none has been officially nominated. 

The 93rd Oscars is scheduled to take place at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California on April 25, 2021.

DIRECTOR BRILLANTE MENDOZA JUDY ANN SANTOS-AGONCILLO
