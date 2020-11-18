KOREAN WAVE
Lea Salonga slams DepEd for module allegedly discriminating people with tattoo
Singer-actress Lea Salonga
Photo release
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 18, 2020 - 1:44pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Lea Salonga called out the Department Education (DepEd) for allegedly allowing a module that discriminates people for having tattoo.

In her Facebook account, Lea posted a screenshot of the module.

 

Okay, someone would need to tell me if this thing is really ok’d by the DepEd. And if so, WHAT KIND OF BS IS THIS???...

Posted by Lea Salonga on Monday, November 16, 2020

 

“Ang tattoo ay simbolo ng ________. A. pagiging kriminal, B. pagkaalipin, C. kagitingan at kagandahan, at D. pagiging mababa ng katayuan sa lipunan,” the module read.

"Letter A ang tamang sagot batay sa key answer from DepEd," the Facebook user wrote in the caption of the module.

The Broadway star asked in her post if the DepEd really approved the module.

"Okay, someone would need to tell me if this thing is really ok’d by the DepEd. And if so, WHAT KIND OF BS IS THIS???" Lea wrote.

"For the benefit of my friends that don’t speak the language. According to the DepEd answer key, letter A is the correct answer. (For the love of God...) I am THISCLOSE to getting a tattoo, if only to prove a point," she added.

The internationally-acclaimed singer-actress also asked the social media users to upload the full photo because she needed the context.

"Can someone upload a photo of the full, unedited sheet? That whole LETTER A thing covers the rest of it, and we need some context,” she said.

Recently, social media users slammed DepEd for having a module body-shaming Angel Locsin.

DepEd has since apologized to Angel.

RELATED: Kris Aquino has message for teacher who body-shamed Angel Locsin

LEA SALONGA
Philstar
