Angel Locsin reacts to DepEd's apology for calling her 'obese' in learning module
Angel Locsin as seen in "Iba 'Yan"
ABS-CBN Entertainment via YouTube, screen grab
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 16, 2020 - 12:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin responded to an apology from the Department of Education (DepEd) after she was body-shamed in a module in Occidental Mindoro.

In her Instagram account, Angel said she doesn’t mind the insult but she’s worried about children learning bad conduct.

 

 

"I don't mind the insults. Cheap comments do not define who I am. I intended to ignore this issue, but when I read deped's statement, aba teka lang. What bothers me most is apart from teaching incorrect grammar to the students, DepEd seems unaffected that the said teacher is teaching bad conduct and sowing discrimination among the children,” Angel said.

"Anong mangyayare sa future kung ang mga kabataan ay tinuturuan ng pambabastos at pangungutya sa kapwa? This is the more relevant issue deped, that you should be held accountable and must correct. Sa inyo naka salalay ang pag asa ng ating milyon milyong kabataan."

Angel also wanted the teacher that read the module to apologize to the students.

The photo of the module went viral recently after it described Angel as an “obese person.”

"SITUATION. Angel Locsin is an obese person. She, together with Coco Martin, eats fatty and sweet food in MANG INASAL fast food restaurant most of the time. In her house, she always watching television and does not have any physical activities,” the module read.

DepEd already apologized to the actress, saying that it "does not tolerate nor condone any act of body shaming, ad hominem or any similar act of bullying both in the physical and virtual environments."

RELATED: Angel Locsin 'body-shamed' in PE example for learning module

