Kris Aquino has message for teacher who body-shamed Angel Locsin
Angel Locsin
Angel Locsin via Instagram
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - November 17, 2020 - 12:59pm

MANILA, Philippines — "Queen of All Media" Kris Aquino showed her support for Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin after Angel was body-shamed in a Department of Education (DepEd) module. 

Kris commented on Angel's post to criticize the teacher who created the module. 

 

Screenshots of Kris Aquino's comment on Angel Locsin's Instagram post.
Angel Locsin via Instagram

 

“I understand mahirap ang trabaho ng mga guro at kadalasan hindi sapat ang sweldo... pero ang budget ng DepEd ay galing sa mga Pilipino, mga nagtatrabaho at nagbabayad ng buwis ang nagbibigay pondo para sa DepEd, in other words- lahat tayo stakeholders dito..." Kris said. 

"Kaya may mali kung isang likas na matulungin sa kapwa ang 'paglalaruan' in the guise of 'pagtuturo'... yes, we live in a democracy and that teacher has the right to exercise the same rights all of us have, the right to free speech... but in this instance- the person in authority (the teacher) is playing a significant role in shaping the values and character of his/her students... in the statement humihingi to spare the said individual from 'attacks' - eh sino ba ang nagbanggit ng pangalan? kanino ba nanggaling ang pailalim na banat? nasa TAMA si Gel na ipaglaban ang dignidad nya..." she added. 

Kris also has a message for the teacher who described Angel as an "obese" person in the module.

"Sir/ma’am- kung ma memersonal po - open naman ang comments ni Angel sa IG & Twitter nya. Kahit hindi po kagandahan ang opinion tungkol sa kanya, at least sa mas angkop na “forum” in-express. @therealangellocsin kagaya ng paulit ulit kong sinasabi sa yo, hanga ako sa tatag at tapang mo. Isang sobrang higpit na yakap galing sa ate mong nagmamahal," Kris said. 

The DepEd already apologized to Angel for what happened.

RELATED: Angel Locsin reacts to DepEd's apology for calling her 'obese' in learning module

