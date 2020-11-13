Angel Locsin 'body-shamed' in PE example for learning module

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin was used as an example in a learning module allegedly prepared by an Occidental Mindoro teacher for the province’s Schools Division.

As seen in photos of the module which circulated online Friday, Angel was described as "obese" under a Physical Education problem.

The module reads: "Situation: Angel Locsin is an obese person. She, together with Coco Martin eats fatty and sweet food in Mang Inasal fast food restaurant most of the time. In her house, she always watching television and does not have any physical activities."

It proceeds to ask "What do you think will happen to Angel if she continues her lifestyle?" and "How do lifestyle affects the health of an individual?"

The social media account of the teacher associated with the module was observed to have been deactivated after the photos went viral.

Angel, who is busy assisting relief efforts for Filipinos affected by Typhoon Ulysses, has not publicly reacted to the reported module.

Her supporters, however, have called out the educator responsible for their supposed insensitivity.

A concerned netizen posted that the module could have opted to use "fictitious names" instead of namedropping celebrities.

“Calling an obese person, obese is not body shaming unless the person finds it insulting and your intention is insulting,” commented another online user.

“What's wrong here is using someone's name as an example and relating it to obesity and unhealthy eating habits without proper evidence that she (Angel) was diagnosed as obese by medical practitioners...it could've been she's her size because of her medical conditions and many factors.”