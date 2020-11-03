KOREAN WAVE
'My car broke down': Harry Styles knocks on fan's doors but she wasn't home
Harry Styles at a superfan's house feeding her fish named after him.
Theodora's Instagram via Pop Crave
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - November 3, 2020 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — A superfan missed out on a chance encounter with British singer-actor Harry Styles, who happened to stop by her house after a vehicle mishap.

The fan named Theodora was out at the time. It was her dad’s friend who opened the doors for Harry to stay and wait while his car was getting fixed.

While Harry wasn’t able to meet her in the hallway or from the dining table, he made sure to leave a few golden souvenirs.

“Theodora, my car broke down on your street and your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness,” read the note left by Harry, as posted in Theodora’s now-private Instagram.

The singer signed the fan’s copy of his “Fine Line” album and wrote another message: “Sending you all my love. I'm so sorry we missed each other. Until next time.”

He even fed her fish — named Harry after him.

Lesson learned. If the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t get you to stay at home, let Harry Styles convince you.

