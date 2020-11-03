'My car broke down': Harry Styles knocks on fan's doors but she wasn't home

MANILA, Philippines — A superfan missed out on a chance encounter with British singer-actor Harry Styles, who happened to stop by her house after a vehicle mishap.

The fan named Theodora was out at the time. It was her dad’s friend who opened the doors for Harry to stay and wait while his car was getting fixed.

Related Stories Big Harry Styles fan Bela Padilla confirms relationship with Harry Styles lookalike

While Harry wasn’t able to meet her in the hallway or from the dining table, he made sure to leave a few golden souvenirs.

IG || “Just came home and found out who was house sitting... ????” (©?theadoraaaaaaaa) pic.twitter.com/Et14ddcU5r — Harry Styles Updates (@OfficialWithHES) October 28, 2020

“Theodora, my car broke down on your street and your dad's friend kindly let me wait at your house with a cup of tea. I'm devastated that we missed each other. Looking forward to meeting you soon. Treat people with kindness,” read the note left by Harry, as posted in Theodora’s now-private Instagram.

The singer signed the fan’s copy of his “Fine Line” album and wrote another message: “Sending you all my love. I'm so sorry we missed each other. Until next time.”

He even fed her fish — named Harry after him.

Lesson learned. If the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t get you to stay at home, let Harry Styles convince you.