'Please send donations to Robredo': Agot Isidro replies to 'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Agot Isidro replied to Hollywood actor Mark Ruffalo's message to Filipinos amid the wrath of super typhoon Rolly in the country last weekend.

Yesterday, "The Avengers" star shared a satellite image of the super typhoon ravaging the country and he asked his social media followers to pray for the Philippines as it faces the super typhoon.

Please send donations to the Office of Vice President @lenirobredo



Thank you! — Agot Isidro (@agot_isidro) November 1, 2020

“Pray for our brothers and sisters in the Philippines then get ready to send donations,” he wrote.

Agot replied, saying that the donations should be sent to the Office of the Vice President.

"Please send donations to the Office of Vice President @lenirobredo Thank you!" Agot replied.

Some Twitter users echoed Agot’s sentiments, saying: "Yes, our Vice President @lenirobredo is hardworking and most important of all HONEST. The donations coursed to her office will surely flow to those affected by the typhoon. Thank you for praying for the Philippines."

"Yes please. Send it directly to their office. It will surely reach the needy," another Internet user added.

Agot is a known critic of the Duterte administration.

