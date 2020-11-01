'Avengers' star Mark Ruffalo appeals for prayers as super typhoon Rolly batters Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo asked his social media followers to pray for the Philippines due to super typhoon Rolly.

In his Twitter account, the "Avengers" star shared a satellite image of the super typhoon ravaging the country.

Pray for our brothers and sisters in the Philippines then get ready to send donations. https://t.co/VCphxF10hh — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 1, 2020

"Pray for our brothers and sisters in the Philippines then get ready to send donations," Mark wrote.

Filipino Twitter users showed their appreciation to Mark.

"Thank you, we appreciate this. Goni has made landfall and flash floods have been reported. We can only rely on each other, our President is still sleeping and only wakes up to cuss at drug users," a Twitter user commented.

"#RollyPH is currently slamming my country. Strongest winds and Massive Rainfall. Thanks. Really appreciate this Mark," another user commented.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user suggested to Mark to just give the donation to non-government organizations.

"Kindly send the donations through NGOs that have transparency in fund use. You don't want all that aid to go into a politician's pocket like it regularly does," it said.

"Rolly" has intensified from typhoon into a super typhoon at 2 a.m. Sunday, then made its first landfall in Bato, Catanduanes at 4:50 a.m.