Not just DNA: Kris Aquino reveals secrets behind sons' 'six-footer' height

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino revealed that her son Bimby is now six-foot tall.

In her Instagram account, Kris posted a photo of her sons Bimby and Josh who are now almost of the same height.

“Kuya josh spent more than a month in Tarlac... i asked to see how close the 2 are in terms of their height... let’s check again in December if bimb will already be as tall as his kuya,” she wrote.

Kris admitted that Bimby’s DNA was a factor in his height since basketball star James Yap is his father. She, however, said that apart from DNA, Bimby is still drinking fresh milk.

“Sagutin ko na in advance- yes, DNA is a big factor- but up to now Bimb starts his day with a big glass of fresh milk with milo, no longer something we endorse but kinalakihan ni Bimb- and medyo weird but when i was weaning him from the bottle, i was able to convince Bimb to drink fresh milk by still mixing 2-3 scoops of nido into the big glass ...” she said.

“The 2 are dedicated milk drinkers, and my friends know my coffee is actually milk w/ a bit of coffee- so we’re a family of milk drinkers... i like semi skimmed, vitamin enriched milk,” she added.

Kris said that Josh is now 6’2", so it is safe to say, she said, that based on the picture, 13-year-old Bimby is now a six-footer.

