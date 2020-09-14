KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Not just DNA: Kris Aquino reveals secrets behind sons' 'six-footer' height
Multimedia star Kris Aquino
Kris Aquino via Instagram, screenshot
Not just DNA: Kris Aquino reveals secrets behind sons' 'six-footer' height
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - September 14, 2020 - 12:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — “Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino revealed that her son Bimby is now six-foot tall.

In her Instagram account, Kris posted a photo of her sons Bimby and Josh who are now almost of the same height.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

kuya josh spent more than a month in Tarlac... i asked to see how close the 2 are in terms of their height... let’s check again in December if bimb will already be as tall as his kuya. sagutin ko na in advance- yes, DNA is a big factor- but up to now Bimb starts his day with a big glass of fresh milk with milo, no longer something we endorse but kinalakihan ni Bimb- and medyo weird but when i was weaning him from the bottle, i was able to convince Bimb to drink fresh milk by still mixing 2-3 scoops of nido into the big glass ????... the 2 are dedicated milk drinkers, and my friends know my coffee is actually milk w/ a bit of coffee- so we’re a family of milk drinkers... i like semi skimmed, vitamin enriched milk. Kuya is 6’2, basing it from this picture it’s safe to say 13 year old Bimb is now a 6 footer. #family

A post shared by KRIS AQUINO (@krisaquino) on

 

“Kuya josh spent more than a month in Tarlac... i asked to see how close the 2 are in terms of their height... let’s check again in December if bimb will already be as tall as his kuya,” she wrote.

Kris admitted that Bimby’s DNA was a factor in his height since basketball star James Yap is his father. She, however, said that apart from DNA, Bimby is still drinking fresh milk.

“Sagutin ko na in advance- yes, DNA is a big factor- but up to now Bimb starts his day with a big glass of fresh milk with milo, no longer something we endorse but kinalakihan ni Bimb- and medyo weird but when i was weaning him from the bottle, i was able to convince Bimb to drink fresh milk by still mixing 2-3 scoops of nido into the big glass ...” she said.  

“The 2 are dedicated milk drinkers, and my friends know my coffee is actually milk w/ a bit of coffee- so we’re a family of milk drinkers... i like semi skimmed, vitamin enriched milk,” she added.

Kris said that Josh is now 6’2", so it is safe to say, she said, that based on the picture, 13-year-old Bimby is now a six-footer.

“Kuya is 6’2, basing it from this picture it’s safe to say 13 year old Bimb is now a 6 footer. #family,” she said. 

RELATED: 'It's not happening': Kris Aquino breaks silence on canceled TV5 show

KRIS AQUINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
My heartwarming experiences with Manay Ichu
By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
For thousands of entertainment industry workers, the death of Maria Azucena “Manay Ichu” Vera-Perez Maceda on...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano reacts to Pemberton's pardon, slams basher calling her 'boba'
By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
Kapamilya actress Liza Soberano sarcastically answered a social media user who called her "boba" after she aired her anger...
Entertainment
fbfb
‘Bawal Movement’
By Joey de Leon | 1 day ago
“Bawal Judgmental” ang meron sa Eat Bulaga, Bawal sa gabi ang lumabas at gumala Lalo na ang mga Seniors at matatanda, Sandali...
Entertainment
fbfb
What Alfred lost... and gained
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
It was a Herculean task, no less, and Quezon City Fifth District Rep. Alfred Vargas felt as if he has won another “best”...
Entertainment
fbfb
Coleen Garcia-Crawford delivers baby via water birth at home
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 3 days ago
“Unmedicated water birth at home!”
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
1 day ago
Kyline’s 18th b-day wish: More offbeat roles, freedom to handle finances
By Honey Orio-Escullar | 1 day ago
Kyline Alcantara officially bade her teenybopper days goodbye when she turned 18 last Sept. 3. She celebrated the once-in-a-lifetime...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
Catriona Gray undergoes COVID-19 swab testing
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray opened up on the importance of swab testing in this time of pandemic due to the coronavirus...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
Joseph Gordon-Levitt shows 'beauty of the Philippines' in video project
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Hollywood actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt has finished his project about the Philippines. 
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
Disney's beleaguered 'Mulan' wins positive review from China ministry
2 days ago
Pilloried internationally and given a lukewarm debut by Chinese cinemagoers, Disney on Friday discovered its $200 million...
Entertainment
fbfb
2 days ago
Kapuso stars talk about their winning moments
By Ricky Lo | 2 days ago
In her Wish Ko Lang show, Vicky Morales puts the spotlight on how her guests struggle with the pandemic
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with