Miss Universe Philippines 2020 opens top 16 fan vote via LazadaÂ 

Miss Universe Philippines 2019 Gazini Ganados will turn over her crown
(Philstar.com) - October 20, 2020 - 12:18pm

MANILA, Philippines — The inaugural Miss Universe Philippines 2020 will be held on October 25.

Lazada Philippines is the official eCommerce partner for the event. For the first time, fans of the pageant can participate in the winner outcome with the Fan Vote function, available exclusively on the e-commerce site.

Fans can show their support by voting for their favorite candidate(s) multiple times a day during the voting period. Candidates that receive the most votes through the Fan Vote will automatically earn a spot in the pageant’s Top 16, bringing them one step closer to the crown. The voting period is open until October 22. 

To vote for your favorite Miss Universe Philippines 2020 contestant, access this direct link to the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 voting page in http://lzd.co/MissUniversePH. 

Consumers can cast multiple votes a day. The following table outlines a user allocation: 

For the app's customers, a maximum of five votes are allowed daily. For those with no account but are using the app, a maximum of three votes is allowed daily. For voters with no registered account and accessed the site via mobile browser, a maximum of one vote daily is allowed. Unused votes shall expire at the end of each calendar day on which said vote was earned.

Fans can also earn more votes each day by completing various tasks available on the app. At the bottom of the Miss Universe Philippines 2020 landing page, click the button <Get more votes>. Users will see a list of tasks and corresponding votes pegged to each task that can be earned with every action accomplished. Get an additional two votes by completing the “check-in” every day.

As a special treat to new customers, those who will create and log in to their account for the first time during the voting period will receive an additional 10 votes.

Miss Universe Philippines coronation night will be aired on GMA on October 25.

RELATED: First-ever Miss Universe Philippines pageant will be both traditional, virtual

