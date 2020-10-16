KOREAN WAVE
Oops! Glitches spotted in '24 Oras'
An Internet user's screen capture of Vicky Morales' cue card facing the camera; '24 Oras' host Mel Tiangco
GMA News, screenshots
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 10:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso broadcaster Vicky Morales had a small glitch in nightly GMA news program "24 Oras" recently.

Eagle-eyed social media users saw Vicky's cue card facing the camera.

"PA-REVIEW NG SCRIPT PLEASE," the cue card read.

The cue card was a signal to the show's writer if the anchor wanted to read the script first before going live.

In the October 12 episode of "24 Oras" on YouTube, Vicky's cue card glitch had been presumably edited out.

 

 

Some viewers also allegedly saw Vicky's co-host Mel Tiangco barefooted on the show. The incident was not caught on TV as the director of the program reportedly assured that they will not shoot Mel in full angle.

It’s not the first time that these incidents happened in a live news program.

Years ago, Kapamilya broadcaster Bernadette Sembrano was caught on camera as she was about to throw a piece of paper on ”TV Patrol.” — Video from GMA News via YouTube

MEL TIANGCO VICKY MORALES
