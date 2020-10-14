'Lalo tayong lalakas': Raffy Tulfo on Ted Failon, Korina Sanchez TV5 move

MANILA, Philippines — TV5 news anchor Cheryl Cosim joked about losing her job upon the entry of veteran broadcasters Korina Sanchez and Ted Failon to the network.

In the show “Frontline Pilipinas,” one of Cheryl's news stories was about Korina’s entry to the network.

"So, partner official ng Kapatid si Korina," Raffy Tulfo told Cheryl.

"At ‘yan ang hihintayin nila kasi sabi niya 'di ba ngayong Oktubre ay she’ll be joining us. So dapat i-welcome natin," Cheryl said.

Raffy added: "Siyempre dapat. Andito na si Ted, si Korina... Sino susunod?"

"Basta, hindi tayo mawawala, ha?” Cheryl replied laughing.

Raffy assured Cheryl that none of them will lose their jobs, but the network’s news department will be more competitive with the entry of the veteran broadcasters from ABS-CBN.

"Hindi naman. Nakadagdag sila. Lalo tayong lalakas. 'Yun, abangan niyo ang paglalakas pa ng TV5. Sanib-puwersa ang TV5 at Cignal. Dito lang ‘yan," Raffy said.

Recently, Korina revealed that her long-time show "Rated K" will be shown on TV5 starting October 24.

"Yes, it is true. It is on. I have officially signed up with BrightLight, blocktimer in TV5, and Rated K, now to be called Rated Korina, will be seen again on free television starting October 24," Korina wrote in her Instagram account.

"It is bittersweet to have to actually say it, that I've parted for now with ABSCBN because of current circumstances. I owe ABSCBN the most huge part of who I’ve come to be professionally, and for growing Rated K to be a household name in almost 20 years on-air."

RELATED: LIST: Displaced ABS-CBN broadcasters, where are they now