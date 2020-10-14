KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
'Lalo tayong lalakas': Raffy Tulfo on Ted Failon, Korina Sanchez TV5 move
Korina Sanchez and Ted Failon
Belo Medical Group, ABS-CBN/Released
'Lalo tayong lalakas': Raffy Tulfo on Ted Failon, Korina Sanchez TV5 move
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 14, 2020 - 9:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — TV5 news anchor Cheryl Cosim joked about losing her job upon the entry of veteran broadcasters Korina Sanchez and Ted Failon to the network.

In the show “Frontline Pilipinas,” one of Cheryl's news stories was about Korina’s entry to the network.

"So, partner official ng Kapatid si Korina," Raffy Tulfo told Cheryl.

"At ‘yan ang hihintayin nila kasi sabi niya 'di ba ngayong Oktubre ay she’ll be joining us. So dapat i-welcome natin," Cheryl said.

Raffy added: "Siyempre dapat. Andito na si Ted, si Korina... Sino susunod?"

"Basta, hindi tayo mawawala, ha?” Cheryl replied laughing.

Raffy assured Cheryl that none of them will lose their jobs, but the network’s news department will be more competitive with the entry of the veteran broadcasters from ABS-CBN.

"Hindi naman. Nakadagdag sila. Lalo tayong lalakas. 'Yun, abangan niyo ang paglalakas pa ng TV5. Sanib-puwersa ang TV5 at Cignal. Dito lang ‘yan," Raffy said.

Recently, Korina revealed that her long-time show "Rated K" will be shown on TV5 starting October 24.

"Yes, it is true. It is on. I have officially signed up with BrightLight, blocktimer in TV5, and Rated K, now to be called Rated Korina, will be seen again on free television starting October 24," Korina wrote in her Instagram account.

"It is bittersweet to have to actually say it, that I've parted for now with ABSCBN because of current circumstances. I owe ABSCBN the most huge part of who I’ve come to be professionally, and for growing Rated K to be a household name in almost 20 years on-air."

RELATED: LIST: Displaced ABS-CBN broadcasters, where are they now

CHERYL COSIM KORINA SANCHEZ-ROXAS RAFFY TULFO TED FAILON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pastors Quiboloy, Villanueva clash over ABS-CBN shows with LGBTQ on Zoe TV
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
During the October 9 telecast of Quiboloy's show "Give Us This Day" on Sonshine Media Network International (SMNI),...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Ang baho ng ugali mo': Sarah's rants vs sister Pia Wurtzbach go viral
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
It can be recalled that in a 2017 tribute for Sarah during a Downy event, Pia even called Sarah her "lucky charm" who urged...
Entertainment
fbfb
Liza Soberano rallies influencers to uphold women's, children's rights during pandemic
By Ratziel San Juan | 10 hours ago
Liza discussed “the young woman's contribution on raising awareness and creating a safe environment for young women...
Entertainment
fbfb
Maymay’s new house reminds her of Pinoy Big Brother
By Kane Errol Choa | 23 hours ago
Maymay Entrata admits she finds it difficult to watch herself in Pinoy Big Brother Lucky Season 7, currently being shown on...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Pia Wurtzbach's camp reacts to sister Sarah's revelations
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
It’s not clear, however, why Sarah was ranting against her sister.
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
Martin: Christmas this year won’t be the same...
By Ricky Lo | 23 hours ago
It’s back to where Martin Nievera came from, making a full circle in his 38-year career as a singer as he signs up with...
Entertainment
fbfb
Great new music from the girls
By Baby A. Gil | 23 hours ago
The guys are very much around. Drake, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, The Weeknd and even the departed Juice WRLD continue to...
Entertainment
fbfb
'Pa'no na pelikula natin?': Judy Ann Santos vetoes Sharon Cuneta's plan to retire
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
“Megastar” Sharon Cuneta announced that she’s retiring soon from show business.
Entertainment
fbfb
'So lucky to have you': Heart Evangelista pens 'cheesy' birthday greeting for Chiz Escudero
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Heart Evangelista turned to social media to greet her husband Chiz Escudero a happy birthday.
Entertainment
fbfb
Benguet to host Miss Universe Philippines bets
By Artemio Dumlao | 1 day ago
Benguet province will host more than 50 bets for the Miss Universe Philippines pageant on October 15 and 16.
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with