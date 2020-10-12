Janine Berdin dispels boob job rumors: 'Yung nose ko lang po'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Janine Berdin admitted that she went under the knife to enhance her nose.

In a recent interview with Vice Ganda in his online show "Gabing Gabi na Vice," the host-comedian asked the singer what cosmetic procedures she went through to transform.

"Since biggest insecurity ko po talaga 'yung nose ko, 'yon po 'yung pina-enhance ko, 'yung nose ko lang po," Janine admitted, dispelling rumors that she also had her breasts augmented.

Janine also added that her nose surgery is just new.

"Ay bago pa lang po, ate. Actually, wala pa pong one month," she said.

Vice was shocked upon learning that the enhancement was done just less than a month ago. He assured Janine that the nose will be more beautiful in the coming days.

"What? Wala pang one month. Hindi pa 'yan 'yon, Janine. Gaganda pa 'yan. Made-develop pa 'yan. So sa lagay na 'yan namamaga pa. 'Pag nawala 'yung maga niyan, mas maganda 'yan," he said.

Janine said she's overwhelmed with the result so she couldn't wait for months to pass for her to post her new looks on social media.

"Sabi nga ng mga friends ko, 'Ba't ka nagpopost agad ng pictures?,' sabi ko, excited na talaga ko e. Sobrang saya ko po talaga everytime I open my camera. Hindi ko po napigilan 'yung sarili ko. Wala lang. Ang saya ko po talaga. So kahit wala pang one month naging excited po talaga ko," she said.

Vice said he's happy for the "Tawag ng Tanghalan" champion.

"Natutuwa ako at nararamdaman mo yan. Kasi ang panget na nagpagawa ka na at feeling mo hindi mo ikinaganda at lalo kang mas nalungkot," he said.

"Thank you po, Ate Vice. Thank you po," Janine replied.

