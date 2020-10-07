KOREAN WAVE
'Kitakits mga Kapamilya sa Channel 11!': Stars celebrate ABS-CBN's free TV comeback
Actresses Angel Locsin and Regine Velasquez at the behind-the-scenes shoot for ABS-CBN's 2018 Christmas station ID.
ABS-CBN/Released
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2020 - 3:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya celebrities are excited after learning that ABS-CBN shows will be showing on free TV again following the announcement of the network’s blocktime agreement with Zoe Broadcasting Network.

ABS-CBN personalities such as Regine Velasquez, Angel Locsin, Vice Ganda, Judy Ann Santos, Ogie Alcasid, Gary Valenciano and Martin Nievera took to their Instagram accounts to post the network’s announcement.

Gary said that they are now continuing to serve the Filipinos.

“Even the heaviest of seasons don’t last forever, and the darkest of days always end up with the rising of a new dawn. Like we have always said… we will continue to be at our very best to serve you. Here we go,” he said.

“You will see us on free TV again. God is so good,” Regine wrote.

Angel wrote: “Kitakits mga Kapamilya sa Channel 11!”

Vice had a brief statement, saying: “Better days.”

Judy Ann wrote: “On a happy note,” with hashtags #grateful #Kapamilya.

“Nood na tayo,” Ogie wrote.

“Finally some good news! Let’s do this,” Martin wrote.

The announcement came five months after ABS-CBN initially ceased its broadcast in May, due to the non-renewal of its franchise by the government. The House of Representatives denied the network's franchise renewal last July.

RELATED: LIST: ABS-CBN shows to return to free TV via rebranded Zoe TV

