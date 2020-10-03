Sarah Geronimo pens birthday message for her forever Tatay Delfin

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sarah Geronimo had a short but sweet birthday message for her Tatay Delfin.

In her Instagram account, Sarah posted a photo of her with her dad.

"Ang aking habambuhay. Maligayang kaarawan po Tatay Delfin ko," Sarah wrote in the caption.

The greeting was Sarah's first post about her father after she and Matteo Guidicelli secretly tied the knot last February at Victory Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City.

The wedding reportedly escalates tensions between Sarah and her family after her mother Divine discovered the secret ceremony.

Last month, Sarah turned emotional in her online concert with Matteo after she talked about her family.

“Our families, we love you. To my daddy, my mama, Ate Cheng, Ate Shine, Gab, at sa lahat ng aking my dogs, I love you all so, so, so, so much,” she said.