KOREAN WAVE
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
MOVIES
MUSIC
Sarah Geronimo pens birthday message for her forever Tatay Delfin
Kapamilya actress Sarah Geronimo together with her Tatay Delfin.
Instagram/justsarahgph
Sarah Geronimo pens birthday message for her forever Tatay Delfin
Jan Milo Severo (Philstar.com) - October 3, 2020 - 4:25pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Sarah Geronimo had a short but sweet birthday message for her Tatay Delfin. 

In her Instagram account, Sarah posted a photo of her with her dad. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ang aking habambuhay. Maligayang kaarawan po tatay Delfin ko.

A post shared by Sarah Geronimo (@justsarahgph) on

 

"Ang aking habambuhay. Maligayang kaarawan po Tatay Delfin ko," Sarah wrote in the caption. 

The greeting was Sarah's first post about her father after she and Matteo Guidicelli secretly tied the knot last February at Victory Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City. 

The wedding reportedly escalates tensions between Sarah and her family after her mother Divine discovered the secret ceremony. 

Last month, Sarah turned emotional in her online concert with Matteo after she talked about her family. 

“Our families, we love you. To my daddy, my mama, Ate Cheng, Ate Shine, Gab, at sa lahat ng aking my dogs, I love you all so, so, so, so much,” she said.

MOMMY DIVINE SARAH GERONIMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gabby in his little paradise
By Ricky Lo | 1 day ago
You can think of clichés to describe Gabby Concepcion’s present state of being: far from the maddening crowd,...
Entertainment
fbfb
Belgian king's hidden daughter wins fight to be princess
22 hours ago
A Belgian artist has won her long legal battle to be confirmed as a princess and the official daughter of former king Albert...
Entertainment
fbfb
Jodi Sta. Maria is dating Raymart Santiago
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Kapamilya stars Jodi Sta. Maria and Raymart Santiago are officially dating. 
Entertainment
fbfb
Julia Barretto says she won't wait for apology as she proceeds with case vs Jay Sonza
By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Actress Julia Barretto said that she’s not waiting for an apology from veteran broadcaster Jay Sonza as she said...
Entertainment
fbfb
Exclusive
Paulo Avelino’s first film as himself to premiere at Tokyo International Film Fest
By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
“Fan Girl” tells the tale of an obsessed teenager who finds herself in a mansion with her celebrity idol she thought...
Entertainment
fbfb
Latest
LANY reveals they made newest album 'Mama's Boy' with Filipinos in mind
By Jan Milo Severo | 1 hour ago
American band LANY revealed that Filipinos were in their mind when they made their newest album “Mama’s Boy....
Entertainment
fbfb
Vina Morales' phone stolen while inside car along EDSA
By Jan Milo Severo | 3 hours ago
Actress Vina Morales got her cellphone snatched by an unknown man along EDSA.
Entertainment
fbfb
The challenge of caring for sick parents
By Ricky Lo | 17 hours ago
Ken Chan and Rita Daniela help their parents fight the Big C
Entertainment
fbfb
Maricris enjoys maternity, anticipates motherhood
By Jerry Donato | 17 hours ago
Maricris Garcia is one Kapuso singer who has crossed over to acting.
Entertainment
fbfb
Badjao at the Tokyo filmfest
By From the collection of DANNY DOLOR | 17 hours ago
In 1956, Anak Dalita won awards at the Southeast Asian Film Festival in Hong Kong. The following year 1957, Badjao competed...
Entertainment
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with