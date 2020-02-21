MOVIES
Sarah and Matteo at the 2018 ABS-CBN Ball
Philstar.com/Kat Leandicho, file
Sarah Geronimo, Matteo Guidicelli civil wedding pushes through despite 'Divine intervention'
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - February 21, 2020 - 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines — The civil wedding of celebrity power couple Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli was indeed scheduled on Thursday night as earlier reported by The STAR's entertainment editor Ricky Lo.

RELATED: Sarah and Matteo getting married today?

The civil wedding inside a luxury hotel in Bonifacio Global City, however, didn’t turn civil after the groom-to-be allegedly "punched in the throat" a close-in security detail of his fiancée.

Apparently, the said bodyguard informed the "Pop Princess'" mother, Mommy Divine, about the wedding, which she was reportedly not aware of.

The security aide did not press charges against Matteo, Taguig City police confirmed.

Mommy Divine reportedly crashed the wedding between her daughter and Matteo, a union which, according to reports, she did not entirely approve of.

The long-time couple confirmed their relationship in June 2014 and announced their engagement in November 2019.

