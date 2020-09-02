Sarah Geronimo turns emotional in addressing Mommy Divine, family

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya couple Matteo Guidicelli and Sarah Geronimo opened up their married life in their first concert together as husband and wife last August 30.

Matteo thanked his wife Sarah for being true to herself.

"Thank you very much for being you all the time, and not faking who you are not just to me but to my family and to our friends. Sometimes, you always tell me, ‘Love, hindi ako ganyan.’ But I trust in you and in God that you’re learning every single day to be a stronger woman,” Matteo said.

He added that Sarah is becoming stronger and more independent every day.

“I love you for that because you’re learning about life every single day. You’re becoming a stronger, more independent, bullet-proof woman every day. I am seeing it from my own eyes. I am very proud of you and I will love you for the rest of my life,” he said.

For her part, Sarah thanked her husband for being there for her every single step of the way.

"'Yung mga simpleng bagay lang na gina-guide mo ako or ina-assist mo ako whenever I work from home. Ikaw nag-aasikaso ng camera, ng ilaw. Grabe 'yung efforts mo and walang hinihinging kapalit 'yun every time you do it. You do it out of love, not obligation. Naa-appreciate ko lahat 'yun kahit hindi ko nasasabi sa'yo,” Sarah said.

The "Pop Star Princess" also opened up about being spoiled by Matteo since he cooks for her all the time.

“Alam niyo po, spoiled ako dito kay Matt. 'Yung babae, ang role is siya 'yung nagluluto all the time, siya 'yung nag-aasikaso sa asawa. Pero baligtad sa amin. Siya 'yung ganun sa maasikaso, ipagluluto ka,” she shared.

Sarah turned emotional in the concert when it came to thanking her family.

“Our families, we love you. To my daddy, my mama, Ate Cheng, Ate Shine, Gab, at sa lahat ng aking my dogs, I love you all so, so, so, so much,” she said.

Matteo and Sarah tied the knot last February in a secret ceremony in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

